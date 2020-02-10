New Zealand rugby chief Mark Robinson has rejected the idea of ​​South Africa joining an expanded six-nation association.

South Africa has been reported to negotiate with the leaders of Six Nations to exit the rugby championship in favor of Europe’s leading tournament from 2024.

The world champions are said to be working on a capital injection, whereby the shorter time difference and the smaller number of Springboks employed in Europe have a positive effect on the change.

However, Robinson poured cold water on the reports.

“I think this is the third team in the past month that there are reports from the northern hemisphere that will join the Six Nations,” Robinson told New Zealand radio.

“According to my count, there will be up to nine nations over the next few years that we all know are simply not feasible.

“We feel very comfortable in our relationship and in South Africa’s relationship with SANZAAR.

Like us, they have signed contracts with their broadcasters until 2025 to participate in SANZAAR. And this week we talked about the future of our competitions on a super and international level.

“SANZAAR and certainly South Africa were very involved in these discussions.

“They are people we trust, they are very honest and they have been great partners for the past 25 years. We would like to believe that we would be familiar with such comments or conversations if they had been.”