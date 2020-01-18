According to MPs, the elderly woman is killed by the driver when crossing the street

advertisement

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – An elderly woman was hit and killed crossing the road near Missouri City, according to the Sheriff’s Office of Fort Bend County.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. on Friday at FM 1092 and Stafford Run Road.

MPs said the woman was crossing the street when the driver of a red 1997 Honda CRV hit her.

advertisement

Ryan Skelton from the sheriff’s office in Fort Bend County told ABC13 that the driver stopped and drove to a nearby parking lot, but then drove off.

“There was a car that followed the Honda to the parking lot and could get us a license plate,” said Skelton.

The victim was described as an older white woman. Skelton believes the woman lives in the area and may not have walked on a crossroads.

MEPs are looking for the Honda CRV with the registration MCC-3125.

Skelton said this was the second fatal crash in about a week.

“We had one down the street,” he said. “It is dark and there is a lot going on, this particular route, it is quite dark.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office in Fort Bend County.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

,

advertisement