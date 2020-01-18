According to MPs, the elderly woman is killed by the driver when crossing the street

advertisement

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – An elderly woman was hit and killed crossing the road near Missouri City, according to the Sheriff’s Office of Fort Bend County.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. on Friday at FM 1092 and Stafford Run Road.

MPs said the woman was crossing the street when the driver of a red 1997 Honda CRV hit her.

In the ABC13 surveillance video, the driver drives into a nearby parking lot shortly after the impact.

Ryan Skelton of the Sheriff’s Fort Bend County office told ABC13 that the driver had taken off shortly after.

“There was a car that followed the Honda to the parking lot and could get us a license plate,” said Skelton.

The victim was described as an older white woman. Skelton believes the woman lives in the area and may not have walked on a crossroads.

MPs located the driver of the Honda around 9:45 p.m.

Skelton said this was the second fatal crash in about a week.

“We had one down the street,” he said. “It is dark and there is a lot going on, this particular route, it is quite dark.”

