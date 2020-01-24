According to Mnuchin, technology doesn't require a CO2 tax

advertisement

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took a look at the carbon tax debate in Davos and said technological developments would make it superfluous.

“If you want to levy a tax on people, use a CO2 tax. This is a tax for hard-working people. I personally think the cost of the technology will be much lower in 10 years, ”said Mnuchin (pictured) on Friday during a panel discussion with Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank.

His statements contradict the opinion of other participants in this year’s World Economic Forum meetings. In Davos, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned China and other fossil fuel manufacturers to set a price for domestic CO2 emissions, or threatened to be affected by a planned greenhouse gas tax on products imported into the EU. The British Prince Charles also advocated this.

A carbon tax could test Europe’s relationship with China, just as the Beijing leadership is under pressure to set ambitious climate targets in the next five-year plan. At the same time, China’s fragmented relationship with the US could jeopardize any efforts to curb emissions as the trade war and the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement lift the pressure.

“I don’t want to minimize this problem, there are many other problems we could talk about,” said Mnuchin. “The world relies on having energy at reasonable prices for the next 10 or 20 years, or we won’t create growth, we won’t create jobs.”

– Jill Ward, with the support of Saleha Mohsin and Carolynn Look

