DUBAI: US-Iraqi beauty entrepreneur Huda Kattan announced the name of her first skin care line, Wishful, and yesterday evening unveiled the first product from the highly anticipated collection, a cruelty-free facial scrub.

Just a few hours after the makeup mogul unveiled the “Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub,” the first of three products to be launched this year, she went on Instagram to announce that it was sold out. Luckily for beauty lovers, Kattan said the vegan skin scrub, which is available for $ 39 a bottle, will be available again on February 16.

“Real beauty starts with the skin. That’s why I wanted to introduce my Wishful skin care range with YoGlow Enzyme Scrub, a skin-changing peeling with radiant results,” said Kattan in a statement.

The gentle peeling is infused with a combination of pineapple and papaya enzymes as well as BHAs and AHA. supplied

The multi-dash symbol was also used on social media to post a tutorial on their latest Instagram page, formerly known as @HudaBeautySkin, which was renamed @WishfulSkin. In the video, kattan revealed the ingredients that the peeling contains, which makes it unique, and gave tips on how to use the product to get the best results.

“Since it contains cellulose and is not as coarse-grained as most peels, you want to use it on dry skin,” she told her 190K fans. “You won’t get the same results if you apply it to wet skin. You just won’t get this peeling action. “

In the campaign she shared on her social media accounts, kattan didn’t seem to have any makeup, which she confirmed. On her main Instagram page, Huda Beauty, she posted three pictures that said: “No makeup. No filters. No Photoshop. “

The formula makes the skin appear smooth and radiant in a matter of seconds and promises lasting results in just 10 days. supplied

Kattan has always been open about its blemishes over the years. “I’ve said it before, but my skin was a JOURNEY,” she wrote in an Instagram post she shared last month.

Despite her extensive knowledge of makeup, the beauty guru was never happy with her skin, she explained. “As a child, I had very dry skin, which was very rough and uneven in tone and texture. I started dealing with adult cystic acne when I was 19, ”she wrote.

There were days when Kattan said that she felt so unsafe about her skin that she wouldn’t even leave home because her acne was so “painful and bad.”

According to the Dubai-based entrepreneur, her skin improvement was all thanks to “blogging and experimenting”.

“What happened was really unexpected! My skin became so soft, even smooth, my pores disappeared and my acne was (finally) under control, ”she said.

