by Nikki Hood

– Employed author

– 2019-12-03 16: 28: 30.0

Herbstreit says he understands where Swinney is from.

Clemson head coach

Dabo Swinney is one of the best in the country who motivates his team to stay up to date week after week, and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes that Swinny’s latest diatribes are his way of delivering the chip that his team has drives.

Swinney has no doubt about the supposed disrespect his team felt this season despite the 0: 12 and the fact that there is only a close game. Herbstreit said that Swinney is trying not only to send a message to the media, but also to his players as the championship phase of the season continues.

“I think he’s still looking for an edge,” Herbstreit said in a podcast earlier this week about Swinney. “His team continues to dominate and just finds everything and everything he can do to try to push his team’s buttons. Anything he says in the media, I think, defends his program and takes something and tries to to make sure his players know it. ” “People don’t respect you. They don’t care what you did. They don’t care. They don’t think well. They are not good enough. They are not Alabama. They” They are not the state of Ohio. You are not an LSU. They are not these teams. «As if he did everything he can. “

The negative light for Clemson began when the Tigers fled just before Chapel Hill in September with a 21:20 win over North Carolina, but Clemson has kept the teams going since questions about the strength of the schedule and how well they have stayed.

“Well, the outside world looks at it and thinks, ‘What? What is he talking about?’ But go back to when Clemson lost (almost), “said Herbstreit.” There was a lot of dialogue, “Boy, you could have lost to North Carolina. Man, they’re not as good as last year. Man (second year quarterback Trevor Lawrence) throws all these picks. Trevor is not as good as last year. ‘There was a lot of talk about it. Well, it was five or six weeks ago when the conversation was out there. Since then, I think we have seen that everything has calmed down. Clemson, in the past seven, eight weeks, I’ve knocked people out.

“It is an embarrassment what they do to people. And even then I think: ‘This is the ACC. You are terrible. ‘So, I think he hears some of it and grew up an outsider. It is his mindset. You could win five national championships in a row and Dabo will find a way to become an outsider. I don’t think you can argue with that. I don’t think you can sit there and logically break down: “Okay, that makes sense.” I think he just wants a chip on his shoulder, tries to create a chip on his team’s shoulder, and it works, by the way. His team is in a bad mood and dominates the people. Do you know how many points they gave up? “

Make no mistake, Clemson’s players hear their head coach defending their program, and Herbstreit believes college football will see Clemson’s best in the ACC championship and college football playoffs.

“And who knows – I have a feeling we’re going to find out how good Clemson is when they play in the playoffs. Right now we think they’re great and look great,” he said – they defeated Florida State 45-14. They defeated Louisville 45-10. Boston College 59-7. NC State 55-10 -3 And all of these points could be a lot worse – that’s a scary thing. I mean, they could probably be in the 80s and those seven and 14 that I’m reading could probably be three or six backups.

“So this team is as dominant as the state of Ohio. You are as dominant as anyone out there. I just think they didn’t play anyone. So many people watch and they played A&M early, they hit 24-10. Who else did they play against, that’s a team you would say – Louisville maybe – that’s a good team? Virginia will be a decent team this week that will play in the ACC championship (Saturday). They are 9-3 and had a great year with (Cavaliers head coach) Bronco Mendenhall, who defeated Virginia Tech (39-30, Saturday) to move forward. But I think when I hear him go like this, he sends a message. He’s trying to keep that lead and let this team play with a chip on his shoulder and I think it works. ”

