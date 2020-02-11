Canada’s complaint about a Ukrainian airliner that Iranian Revolutionary Guards mistakenly shot down in January has no legal basis, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday, according to Iranian media reports.

“Iran’s approach is based on international rules,” said Zarif on the Khabaronline website.

Iran has rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s call to send the “black box” flight recorders abroad for decryption.

Many of the 176 victims of the disaster were dual citizens of Iran, which is not recognized by Iran. Canada had 57 citizens on board.

Canadian lawyers who had previously successfully sued Iran have filed a class action suit on behalf of the victims on board the plane, demanding compensation of at least $ 1.5 billion ($ 1.1 billion).

