Aggressive deforestation begins in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest at the beginning of the year. According to the government, the destruction in January doubled compared to the previous year.

According to preliminary statistics from the space research company INPE, more than 280 square kilometers of rainforest were destroyed last month. The agency only published data for the first 30 days of the month without justification.

Deforestation in Brazil has risen sharply over the past year, and right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro has condemned environmentalists at home and abroad for policies that weaken environmental protection and rhetoric that is said to have encouraged illegal ranchers, loggers, and land speculators.

Bolsonaro has said that he is wrongly demonized by environmentalists and that Brazil remains a model for nature conservation.

From July to September, more than 1,000 square kilometers were destroyed every month. This is due to the onset of the rainy season, in which the forest floor turns into mud, making it difficult to transport the soil at certain points.

But instead of falling to the same low level as in previous years, deforestation remains unusually high because illegal loggers and land speculators are still acting aggressively, three field workers told the environmental agency Ibama Reuters.

“We see a big difference,” said an agent who was recently used to curb the destruction. “We thought there would be a decline because of the weather and all of that, but it didn’t.”

A second agent said that usually not much enforcement work is required in January, but this year “deforestation is higher so we are in the field earlier.”

The agents spoke on condition of anonymity after the Ibama government banned responding to media inquiries last year.

Ibama and the Ministry of the Environment did not respond to comments.

The Amazon is the largest rainforest in the world and absorbs large amounts of the greenhouse gas that causes global warming. Scientists say its protection is crucial to prevent catastrophic climate change.

The two agents said they found loggers with heavy machinery in protected areas such as the local protected areas, even “mobile loggers”, which is extremely unusual at this time of year.

The agency remains heavily underfunded and understaffed, which the agents say prevents it from stopping the surge.

Bolsonaro previously weathered Ibama for excessive environmental penalties.

“The situation is still very bad. It is becoming increasingly dangerous and people are increasingly encouraged to oppose enforcement, ”said a third Ibama agent.

Last week, a man illegally caught deforestation opened fire on police officers and Ibama agents and eventually died in the shooting. Fatal clashes of this kind are usually rare, as a policeman was last killed in 2016 in such an operation.

Tasso Azevedo, coordinator of the MapBiomas deforestation monitoring group, has warned that deforestation will accelerate in 2020 unless the government steps up protection.

“We are concerned about the trend because we do not see the government taking concrete measures to combat deforestation,” said one of the agents.

