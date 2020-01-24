According to Cedric Bixler-Zavala, Scientologists poisoned his dog after Masterson's allegations

advertisement

The Mars Volta and At The Drive In singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala claimed that the Church of Scientology murdered his two dogs after his wife accused that Danny Masterson, a 1970s actor, raped them.

On Instagram, Bixler-Zavala shared that he and his wife Chrissie Carnell Bixler had decided to kill their second dog after it became clear that he was poisoned. “I’m at the vet and I’m dealing with another injured animal,” Bixler-Zavala wrote on his Instagram.

The picture shows two pieces of chewed meat with a square blue object next to it, which is believed to be rat poison. “I found that in my front and back yard. That’s what Scientology does when you talk about the predators that protect it,” he wrote.

In a follow-up post, he added: “We had to put them down today. This was the result of eating rat poison in raw meat … This is the second dog we had to lay down because of the harassment from private investigators and Scientologists. That only makes us stronger. ”

“My boys called their biscuit. You still don’t understand what’s happening. We said goodbye to her and let her go peacefully. ”

Carnell Bixler is just one of four women who attacked Masterson in August last year. The women said they were drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted by the actor in the early 2000s.

While Bixler-Zavala and his wife are former members of the Church of Scientology, Masterson remains an active Scientologist. The women who have acted against Masterson say they have been persecuted and harassed by the Church after making their first allegations.

