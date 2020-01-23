According to AICPA, financial satisfaction reached an all-time high in the fourth quarter

advertisement

The American Institute of CPAs’ Personal Financial Satisfaction Index (PFSi) for the fourth quarter of 2019 has peaked for the seventh time in the past ten quarters after falling to lows in the third quarter of last year due to an increase in late 2019 was stock market.

The PFSi, a quarterly economic indicator measuring a typical American’s personal financial position, reached 40.2 points, or 1.6 points, in the fourth quarter of 2019, above the previous record of 38.6 points in the first quarter of 2019. This is also reflected in the index, an increase of 2.9 points over the third quarter. The main driver of the increase was the PFS 750 Market Index, an AICPA index made up of the 750 largest companies trading in the US capital markets.

“The performance of the stock market over the past decade is a perfect example of why it is important to focus on the long-term goals of your financial plan,” said Dave Stolz, chairman of the PFS Credential Committee of AICPA, in a statement. “If you had left the market after the Great Recession or had switched to more conservative investments, you would have missed the big profits of the decade.” This underscores why it is important to resist the temptation to respond to market fluctuations and instead keep the course with a financial plan that includes a risk tolerance that you are familiar with and a time horizon that is tailored to your personal financial goals , “

Two factors related to the labor market – job creation per capita and underemployment – also had a strong impact on the improvement in the overall index. Underemployment started the decade at an all-time high and is now ten years later at an all-time low. The only factor that has not improved in the overall index in the past decade has been personal tax pain. This factor rose and is almost twice as high as at the beginning of the decade, despite the adoption of the 2017 tax cuts and jobs law.

