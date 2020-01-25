According to a jury of 25 health professionals, this is the best diet for 2020

advertisement

The experts spoke – and ate.

US News and World Report released its annual ranking of 1 to 35 of the world’s best (and, yes, worst) diets for 2020 this week. A team of 25 participants from “nationally recognized” professionals in the fields of nutrition, obesity, food psychology, diabetes and heart disease named the Mediterranean diet as the No. 1 diet for 2020 based on seven criteria: short-term weight loss, long-term weight loss, effectiveness in preventing cardiovascular disease, effectiveness in preventing diabetes, ease of maintenance, nutritional completeness and Health risks.

“It is generally accepted that people living in countries bordering the Mediterranean live longer and suffer less from cancer and cardiovascular disease than most Americans.”

The Mediterranean diet focuses on olive oil, which is rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids, fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins such as fish and chicken, and occasionally red meat.

“It is generally accepted that people living in countries bordering the Mediterranean live longer and suffer less from cancer and cardiovascular disease than most Americans,” said US news and World Report. “The not so surprising secret is an active lifestyle, weight control, and a diet that is low in red meat, sugar, and saturated fat, as well as lots of fruits and vegetables, nuts, and other healthy foods.”

The Mediterranean diet can also help improve heart and brain health and cancer prevention, the report said. “If you stick to the Mediterranean diet, you can also reduce weight while avoiding chronic diseases. There is no Mediterranean diet. The Greeks eat differently than the Italians, who eat differently than the French and Spaniards. But they share many of the same principles. ”

The diet also emphasizes beans, nuts, legumes, olive oil and aromatic herbs and spices as well as cheese and yogurt in moderation and a glass of red wine in moderation.

The dash diet, which recommends fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, poultry, fish, and low-fat dairy products, was slightly exceeded, while salt, red meat, sweets, and sugary drinks were reduced. It is very similar to the Mediterranean diet, but recommends cutting out two more things: whole cream (in favor of low-fat dairy products) and alcoholic beverages. Nutritionists also advise against snacks and snacks, and 2.5 hours of “moderately intensive” training each week were walking, jazz, gardening, or Pilates.

The Mediterranean diet focuses on olive oil, which is rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, chicken, beans, nuts, legumes, and occasionally red meat and a glass of wine.

Last on the rankings according to US news and World Report: the Dukan diet, which focuses on protein instead of calorie counting. “It’s a powerhouse for weight loss – it’s filling, takes time and work to digest, and has very few calories per gram compared to high-carb foods.”

“Following the Dukan diet claims that you can lose up to 10 pounds within the first week and then lose another 2 to 4 pounds until you reach your goal,” the report said. According to an online survey in 2010, people on the Dukan diet had an average of more than 15 pounds after the two action-based phases of the diet – “attack” (pure protein) and “cruise” (vegetables on selected days) decreased.

However, the experts also listed disadvantages: “Prepare yourself for many rules. All four phases of the Dukan diet – named after the French doctor Pierre Dukan – are difficult to do and forbidden, and even the smallest slip is considered destructive. “The US News & World Report also said that this diet” could be neglected nutritionally. “

Dukan was not immediately available for comment.

