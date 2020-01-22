ACCCG mid-term analysis: Tee Higgins owns the night while tigers roll

advertisement

by Nikki Hood

– Employed author

2019-12-07

Tee Higgins makes an acrobatic catch on the sidelines

CHARLOTTE, NC –

Tea higgins and

Justyn Ross owned the first half of the ACC Championship Game against Virginia.

Clemson led Virginia 31-7 in the break, and Ross and Higgins scored 10 catches for 211 yards and three touchdowns.

HALF PLAYER: Gosh, tea higgins. The junior wide receiver had an excellent first half against arch rival South Carolina last week and landed exactly where it left off. Higgins caught Clemson’s first touchdown, got a pass that was tipped over by the defender, and made a sideline circus attack that led to another touchdown. Higgins ended the half with seven catches for 117 yards and two points.

STATUS OF HALF: Clemson has 349 yards in the first half. Virginia has allowed an average of 336.5 yards per game this season.

WHAT WAS RIGHT:

* Lawrence in a nutshell – Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 12 out of 15 for 235 yards and three touchdowns – two for Higgins and one for Justyn Ross. Lawrence also carried the ball six times for 24 yards (four times for 40 yards if you take the bags away).

* Streak continues – Nolan Turner intercepted Bryce Perkins in the end zone on Virginia’s first drive of the game. Clemson has taken at least once in nine games in a row and 17 times in the last 18 games.

WHAT WENT WRONG:

Passport Defense – Clemson’s passport defense was shaky early on. Tanner Muse lagged behind a listener on the first ride, and lack of pressure allowed the Wahoos to cut routes almost as they wished.

Without the flash, there was also a lack of pressure on Perkins. The tigers also had two trial sentences.

Half turning point: Virginia gained a quick lead on the game’s first drive, and a 46-yard pass brought the Cavaliers to the 13-yard line from Clemson. Two games later, Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins plunged his listener into the end zone and was intercepted by Nolan Turner in the back of the end zone.

The Tigers traveled 80 yards in five games. Lawrence was 3: 3 for 44 yards on the road when the Tigers never faced a second in the series. The trip ended with a 19-yard pass for Tee Higgins, and with 11:11, the Tigers led 7-0 in the first quarter.

WHAT CLEMSON MUST DO TO WIN: Clemson dictated the game on the offensive and was essentially able to do whatever they want. Trevor Lawrence was extremely accurate and efficient in the first quarter, and Travis Etienne struck the balance in the running game.

The defense was so far mixed. They have done some good things, but they are not consistently under pressure from Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins. While part of it may be a scheme due to Perkins’ ability to encrypt and extend games, he had plenty of time to find recipients. After the first quarter, the defense seemed to have calmed down a bit and forced Perkins to throw the ball.

