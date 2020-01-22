ACC Championship Match Prediction: The Tigers are looking for five consecutive

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

2019-12-07

Clemson and Virignia play against each other at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s ACC Championship Game is about the familiar and the unknown when Clemson and Virginia clash in Charlotte at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

No. 3 Clemson will meet No. 22 Virginia in the ACC Football Championship game 2019 on Saturday, December 7, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Coastal Division Champion Virginia will be in the game for the first time, while Atlantic Division Champion Clemson returns for the fifth time in a row and for the seventh time in the overall standings. Clemson has won the last four championship games.

Clemson and Virginia have not faced each other since 2013.

NO. 3/3 CLEMSON (12-0, 8-0 ACC) against NO. 22/22 VIRGINIA (9-3, 6-2 ACC)

WHEN: SATURDAY, DEC. 7, 7:30 PM. ET

WHERE: BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM (75.412), CHARLOTTE, N.C.

TELEVISION: ABC (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay, Maria Taylor)

RADIO: Clemson Tiger Network (Don Munson, Brad Scott, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather)

RADIO: ESPN radio (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons)

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 81, XM 81, Internet 81

CLEMSON / VIRGINIA SERIES HISTORY

OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 38-8-1

HOME: Clemson leads series, 20-3-1

ROAD: Clemson leads series, 18-5

NEUTRAL: N / A

Last meeting: November 2, 2013 (59-10, F)

STREAK: Clemson, 3 won

NOTABLE

* Clemson has won 18 ACC soccer titles, three more than any other program. A victory for the Tigers would be their fifth conference title in a row. Virginia won two ACC soccer championships and shared the title with Duke in 1989 and Florida State in 1995.

* Coastal Carousel: Virginia is the seventh team in the Coastal Division in the past seven years. The Cavaliers are the 11th different program that is played in the game. Clemson leads all teams with seven total appearances.

* UVA and Clemson are playing in a neutral location for the second time in the series’ history. UVA and Clemson met on October 16, 1971 at Richmond City Stadium in the Tobacco Bowl. Clemson won 32-15. The Tobacco Bowl (or Tobacco Festival Bowl) was not a post-season bowl game and usually consisted of regional teams from Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The festival hosted a game each year from 1949 to 1982.

* Virginia is playing for his first absolute ACC title in soccer after sharing the title with Duke in 1989 and Florida State in 1995. UVA won the direct fight with Duke in 1989 and Florida State in 1995.

* Clemson was the only program in ACC history in 2019, winning four consecutive overall titles. With victories this week, Clemson and Oklahoma are the only members of an active FBS conference to attend the 1971-75 Alabama Crimson Tide and win five direct titles. This week, Clemson will try to become the only program since the conference championship games were created in 1992 to win five consecutive conference championship games.

Virginia needs a win over Clemson or in a bowl game to score his 10th win of the season. In this case, it is only the second time in school history that the Cavaliers have won 10 times in one season. Clemson has nine consecutive seasons with 10 wins and a total of 17 seasons.

IF VIRGINIA HAS THE BALL

QB Bryce Perkins is one of three players in the nation who matched 2,900 yards and more than 600 yards this season with Jalen Hurts from Oklahoma and Caleb Evans from ULM. Perkins is No. 1 in ACC and No. 13 in the nation with 3,636 yards of total insult that has already broken its own 2018 season UVA record (3,603).

Now I’m not saying that Perkins is the Cavs offense, but yes, he is the Cavs offense. He is the main rusher and they rely on bringing the ball to wideouts like Joe Reed (70 receptions), Hasise Dubois (55 receptions) and Terrell Jana (61 receptions).

Clemson has the best pass defense and best back-seven in the nation and will be able to limit the games in pass play. So it’s up to Perkins to play with his feet. He’ll do that occasionally, but it’s not enough to score enough points to beat Clemson.

ADVANTAGE: CLEMSON

IF CLEMSON HAS THE BALL

The Virginia defense has a lot to offer. Virginia has eleven interceptions and six fumble recovery. Safety Joey Blount has three picks, a fumble recovery and 3.5 sacks. UVA’s defense is No. 6 in the nation with 43 sacks (3.58 per game). The Cavaliers Linebacking Corps alone has 25.5 sacks (2.1 per game).

ILB Zane Zandier is currently the team’s No. 1 with 85 tackles, as UVA is 27th in the nation’s overall defense (No. 4 of the ACC), which corresponds to an average of 336.5 meters per game.

However, the cavaliers fought injuries in the secondary and the defense has not been particularly good in recent weeks. In November alone, the Cavaliers gave up 116 points (Clemson gave up 121 all season).

The Cavs need to affect the Clemson running game with Travis Etienne and use those rickety out-line players to put pressure on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence is playing on a different level and Etienne writes his name in the Clemson and ACC record books every week.

ADVANTAGE: CLEMSON

SPECIAL TEAMS

WR Joe Reed is number 9 in FBS history with five kick returns for a touchdown. He is also number 3 in ACC history with five kick returns for touchdowns. He is currently number 1 in the nation with a return of 34.7 meters per step, and at low kicks within the five-yard line, Reed has returned 13 steps, which is an average of 41.5 meters per step. Reed is the only player in the nation this season with 22 or fewer kick returns and over 700 kick return yards. Reed leads the nation in the following return categories: Kick Returns of 70+ yards (3), 80+ yards (2) and 90+ yards (2).

Yes, it is a weapon. It is therefore essential that B.T. Potter put every push in the back end zone and limited Reed’s ability to influence the game.

The Cavaliers have no player to scare you (Nash Griffin, 41.35 meters per barge), but kicker Brian Delaney has beaten 19 out of 23 goal attempts.

Speaking of Potter: 62 of his 80 kickoffs have received touchbacks. Amari Rodgers, Punt Returner, looks like he’s approaching a long crash every week.

ADVANTAGE: ALSO

WHAT WILL HAPPEN

I’m sure the Cavaliers will play well, but they have to let Perkins play well throughout the game if they want to keep up with the Tigers. If Perkins is ineffective for long stretches, the Cavs have no chance, and I assume that Brent Venables created a game plan to do just that. This will undoubtedly take longer than the game against Pitt last year, but you can expect Clemson to start again quickly, a renewed overwhelming defensive effort and plenty of reserves until the fourth quarter.

END POINT: CLEMSON 44, UVA 13

Mickey Plyler – 6-9 a.m. at WCCP 105.5FM – 42-17 Clemson

Tony Crumpton – co-editor – 42-13 Clemson

Nikki Hood – Employed author – 52-13 Clemson

Brandon Rink – Employed author – 45-13 Clemson

Pigskin Prophet – 40-13 Clemson

