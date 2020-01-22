ACC Champions! Tigers blow Virginia while Higgins and Lawrence light up

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-07 23: 03: 53.0

Tee Higgins got nine passports during the night.

CHARLOTTE, NC – Next stop, the College Football Playoff.

No. 3 Clemson ran over and through No. 23 Virginia on Saturday night and Tee Higgins continued his attack on the Tiger Record Book with a 62-17 win at Bank of America Stadium in the ACC Championship Game.

Higgins scored nine passes for a championship game record of 182 meters and three touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence was through after three quarters and ended the night 16:22 for 302 yards and four touchdowns, setting an ACC Championship Game record. Travis Etienne had 14 broadcasts for 114 yards and a score, while Justyn Ross had three receptions for 92 yards.

Clemson and the rest of the nation will see the college football playoff pick show on Sunday afternoon. The show will announce the unveiling of the four playoff teams at 12:15 p.m. Each of the New Year’s six bowl fixtures is revealed at 3:00 p.m., followed by the rest of the entire bowl table. The semi-finals are the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix.

Clemson won its 19th ACC championship and 25th overall conference championship in school history.

The victory was the 28th in a row for the Tigers. Clemson is the first team in the conference championship era to win five consecutive conference championship games. Clemson and Oklahoma are the first programs in Alabama since 1971-75 that have won five direct conference titles. The win was the sixth title in ACC’s career this week for head coach Dabo Swinney, which broke Frank Howard’s school record and made Howard and Dukes Bill Murray the second most popular in ACC history.

Clemson’s 12-game series, in which an opponent could reach 300 yards of the entire offensive, ended when the Cavaliers crossed the 300-yard mark at the end of the third quarter.

“These guys were ready. They were focused and really wanted to win the game,” said Swinney. “You know, just super proud of – we knew they would have some unusual things and we knew this quarterback wasn’t going to be an easy game. He moved the ball to everyone. We bent a little bit that had she.” a bit on our heels, but we got used to it, made three sales and played complementary football. Our offensive really did it. I think we scored in the first half every time we made it. “

Swinney paid tribute to Virginia for putting together a great plan for offensive games.

“They just nicked and darkened us a bit, and he did plays. He did a few plays with his legs,” Swinney said of Bryce Perkins. “He made a couple of competitive throws. But we got used to it and at some point we had a couple of punts that allowed us to really expand the whole thing because we played quite efficiently on the offensive. I think we were 10 out of 18 3rd place I think we were 12 out of 17 last week and 10 out of 18 this week. This is incredible, you can win a lot of ball games if you have that kind of success in third place.

“Man, give them credit. They just did a good job with their plan. Had some unusual things and then it would be good if we were honest with you. They taped some good things.” We probably taped some not so good things that will definitely improve us. It was just a dominant achievement. I mean a lot of things we’ll see on tape that we can learn from, I think do better as we go forward and I’m grateful for that. But the boys were really focused, really locked up and excited about the moment. ”

Virginia gained a quick lead on the game’s first drive, and a 46-yard pass brought the Cavaliers to the 13-yard line from Clemson. Two games later, Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins plunged his listener into the end zone and was intercepted by Nolan Turner in the back of the end zone.

The Tigers traveled 80 yards in five games. Lawrence was 3: 3 for 44 yards on the road when the Tigers never faced a second in the series. The trip ended with a 19-yard pass for Tee Higgins, and with 11:11, the Tigers led 7-0 in the first quarter.

The cavaliers responded with another great trip. Perkins led Virginia on a 12- to 78-meter run, and his 20-yard post at Hasise Dubois helped the Cavs 7: 7 draw 6:22 in the first quarter. The touchdown was only the second that Clemson allowed in the first quarter of this season (UNC).

Clemson replied quickly. Three run games brought the Tigers a first down, and then Lawrence Justyn hit Ross with a deep crossing trapeze as Ross struck a 59-yard touchdown at every turn, which was the second longest touchdown in the history of the ACC Championship Game , With 4:46 in the first quarter, the Tigers had a lead of 14-7.

The Cavaliers crossed the midfield again, but had to puncture at some point. Clemson made a long journey – supported by a 38-yard Higgins reception – and the Tigers were satisfied with a 47-yard field goal from B.T Potter and a 17: 7 lead at the beginning of the second quarter.

The tigers forced another Cavalier punt and took control of their own 32nd. Higgins had the climax on the ride – he caught the ball out of the game but still kept a toe on the ground – but it was Etienne who did the Score scored. Etienne broke off the right tackle and bounced off the tacklers on the way to a 26-yard run with a 24: 7 lead.

Clemson forced another Virginia and then proceeded methodically. The Tigers put together a 12-game ride of 86 meters that stopped at 5:29 p.m. Lawrence hit Higgins with a seven-yard and the Tigers went 31-7 in the locker room.

Clemson was forced to punt for the second half’s opening holdings, and the cavaliers found some of their first-quarter magic to put together a counting drive. The Wahoos covered 85 meters in 10 games and scored a touchdown pass of eight meters. In the middle of the third quarter, Clemson led 31-14.

It wasn’t long before the tigers answered and it was Higgins in the middle of the action again. A 54-yard pass to Higgins brought Clemson to the UVa Five, and two games later hit Lawrence Higgins for an 11-yard touchdown with a 38-14 lead. The touchdown connected Higgins with Nuk Hopkins (27) to achieve the most successful touchdowns in school history. Lawrence’s four touchdown passes also set a record for the ACC championship game.

Virginia seemed to be putting together another nice ride, but it stalled near midfield. The Cavs line up in punt formation, but instead run a wrong punt. The throwback to a receiver was just before the first drop and the Tigers took over the Virginia 49th. Six games later, Lyn-J hit Dixon in a 23-yard burst in the middle and Clemson led 45-14 late in the third quarter.

Virginia drove down the field again and kicked a 35-yard field goal that made it 45-17 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Chase Brice came into play and threw a 57 meter pass to Frank Ladson, who set up a 24 meter field goal for Potter. With 10:45 the Tigers led with 48-17.

Isaiah Simmons stepped forward to a Perkins pass on the following property and returned it 22 yards to Virginia Seven, and Brice came out seven yards ahead with a 55-17 lead and a remaining 8:13.

Freshman Chez Mellusi prevailed against Clemson with 1:26 from four meters away. Clemson crossed the 600-yard mark on the last voyage. The Tigers ended the victory with an interception by Keith Maguire (10 seconds before the end).

