Academy announces first wave of moderators

advertisement

Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek have been announced as moderators of the 92nd Academy Awards.

Oscar producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced the first wave of moderators today. All of the above actors return to the Oscar stage after winning last year in their respective acting categories.

“We love the tradition of having last year’s Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the success of their colleagues, and we’re excited to get these four great talents back,” said Howell Taylor and Allain in a statement.

advertisement

Ali, Colman, King and Malek are just the first four names announced so far, and as the award ceremony progresses, producers will continue to announce talent to join the show in the coming weeks.

The Oscars will air on ABC on Sunday, February 9th.

[MORE] – Here’s the full list of 2020 Oscar nominations

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUytvAg_hE4 [/ embed]

Remarks

advertisement