Tennis legend Roger Federer again criticized and said his popularity was “being misused”.

He raised criticism of his partnership with Swiss Bank Credit Suisse before a tennis match against Rafael Nadal in South Africa.

The partnership was questioned in January by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who pointed out Federer’s connection to a fossil fuel bank.

CONTINUE READING:

* Mark Reason: I’m starting to think that the kids are right, men’s tennis is as lame as it is

* Richter clarifies climate protesters about Credit Suisse, Roger Federer Bank Stunt

* Roger Federer rejects criticism of a deal with Credit Suisse from Greta Thunberg

AP

Roger Federer responded to criticism of his partnership with the Swiss bank Credit Suisse

In an interview with the Swiss daily Anzeiger, Federer said his popularity was being exploited.

“I am sometimes misused for certain purposes,” said Federer.

“When I help a person, I am criticized for not doing it with others. I have reached a point where I have to carefully consider what I am doing.”

He also told the Tages-Anzeiger that he had overlooked the criticism.

“I can’t be everywhere, I can’t do everything. I’m also a father and tennis player,” he said.

However, he is aware of his ability to influence.

“I am aware that I can make a difference, use the microphone and speak to certain things. But I can’t do that all the time,” he said.

“I know that my popularity can make a difference. For others, for the planet, for animals. And I like what has been said about collective consciousness lately.”

GETTY IMAGES

“@ RogerFederer do you support that?” asked Greta Thunberg.

He also had a message for climate activist Thunberg.

Federer told the publication that “attacking others” is not the right way to discuss climate change.

“It is important that you choose the right things at the right time and convey your message fairly, not by attacking others,” he said.