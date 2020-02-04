Advertisement

The agreement ensures that the airline meets its strategic and financial sustainability goals by replacing aircraft with the most technologically advanced and fuel efficient fleet.



Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has sold $ 1 billion ($ 3.67 billion) worth of 38 aircraft to global investment firm KKR and aviation finance company Altavair AirFinance.

Etihad sells Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A330-300 and A330-200 from Trent. Under the contract, 777-300ERs will be leased back to Etihad at the beginning of 2020, while the A330s will be delivered and rented to other international operators for passenger operations or converted as freighters over the next 22 months.

“When Etihad entered the third year of its transformation program, we partnered with KKR and Altavair AirFinance to further optimize our fleet. The contract gives us flexibility while ensuring our sustainability and a fleet of the most fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft entertain, “said an Etihad spokesman in a statement.

Etihad Aviation Group’s CEO Tony Douglas said the agreement will ensure that the airline meets its strategic and financial sustainability goals by replacing aircraft with the most technologically advanced and fuel-efficient fleet types. “The structure of this transaction also gives us significant flexibility, so we are well positioned to respond to future growth needs,” he said.

Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at StrategicAero Research, said selling 777-300ER and a small contingent of A330 will allow Etihad to strengthen its case position, which is crucial at a time when the airline is cutting spending and costs wants to lower.

“The 777 will have a significant market attraction and value, and will allow the airline to both flexibly lend them back and make better use of their 787 fleets as they continue to introduce the 787-9 and 787-10 variants,” he said.

Dan Pietrzak and Brandon Freiman, partners of KKR, said they will not only work with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi, but worldwide.

Steve Rimmer, CEO of Altavair, said the partnership with Etihad will play an important role in the repositioning of the fleet.

