Advertisement

The project is expected to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s biodiversity by providing shelter and food for vertebrates.



The Abu Dhabi Environment Agency (EAD) is expected to scatter more than a million seeds of native wild plant species in Abu Dhabi. The seeds are distributed to four different locations in the Emirate to support the seed stock in different soil types and to improve the plant cover of selected wild plant species in their natural habitat.

Advertisement

The project is expected to promote Abu Dhabi’s biodiversity by providing protection and food to vertebrates, birds, small mammals, reptiles and a number of other living things.

The seeds are distributed over 100 plots in the Al Ghada Protected Area, the Al Houbara Protected Area in the Al Dhafra Region and the Arabian Oryx Protected Area. They are sprinkled along the Wadi Turbat in Jabal Hafit National Park in Al Ain. Plant species include Ghaf, Acacia (Samar), White Saxaul (Ghadha), Cornulaca (Al Hath), Bristlegrass (Al Sabt), Convolvulus (Hab Al Risha), Broom Shrub (Al Markh), Wild Drumstick (Shu’a)) et al.

Dr. Shaadha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the EEAS said: “Abu Dhabi has 60 percent of all UAE wild plant species and we are committed to protecting them in their natural habitats through the Sheikh Zayed Protected Areas Network.”

“This network includes 13 terrestrial reserves, such as the Jabal Hafit National Park and the Houbara Protected Area, which is home to many species of endangered plants.”

Al Dhaheri added: “Indigenous plant species are used to the local environment and have a major impact on the environment of the regions in which they are located. In addition to enriching the region’s biodiversity, plants can also be used for nutrition and medical treatment Prevents sand from entering and stabilizes the sand dunes.

“However, we continue to face challenges with a decline in wild plants caused by the destruction of natural habitats due to urban development, overgrowth, and other non-environmentally friendly practices such as logging and illegal firewood trading.”

Al Dhaheri urged local authorities and private companies that collect seeds to coordinate with the EEAS, as lack of coordination can put pressure on the target species, destroy the plant habitat during the gathering process, and leave no stock, the plant contains can use to perform the natural renewal process for yourself.

The seeds are scattered in locations without vegetation, as well as in areas with some plants, in order to create the right habitat for protecting the plant species from germination. The seeds are placed in shallow trenches and carefully evaluated before and after sowing to measure the impact and increase in vegetation in the region.

The agency produces 300,000 shrubs a year at Baynounah Nursery in the Al Dhafra region, Al Dhaheri emphasized.

[email protected]

Staff reporter

Advertisement