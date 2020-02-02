Advertisement

As the world deals with increasing traffic congestion, cities in the United Arab Emirates have maintained a low congestion level – according to the results of a global traffic index, there has even been a decline in recent figures.

Out of 416 cities in 57 countries, Abu Dhabi was ranked 410 with a congestion rate of only

The ninth TomTom Traffic Index shows 10 percent, making it the least congested capital in the world.

The report also found that congestion in the capital decreased by one percent compared to the 2018 results.

Dubai is in 265th place with a congestion level of 21 percent, which corresponds to a decline of two percent compared to the previous year.

For the rest of the world, which was included in the TomTom study, 239 cities (57 percent) had an increased congestion level between 2018 and 2019.

Bengaluru took first place this year as drivers in the southern Indian city expect to spend an average of 71 percent more travel time in traffic jams.

The Philippine capital Manila (71 percent) follows in the world rankings. Bogota in Colombia (68 percent); the most congested city last year, Mumbai (65 percent); and Pune (59 percent), also in India.

“Worldwide, it is a long way to get congestion levels under control,” said Ralf-Peter Schfer, vice president of traffic information at TomTom, a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) partner at RoadSafetyUAE.

“Over time, the rise of autonomous vehicles and car sharing services will help alleviate congestion, but policymakers cannot afford to wait. They need to use all available traffic level analysis tools to make important infrastructure decisions . ” , “

Schfer added that drivers can also help solve traffic problems.

“Small changes in driving behavior can make a big difference,” he said.

Europe, USA

In Europe, the greater Moscow area is at the top with 59 percent, followed by Istanbul with 55 percent. Kiev (53 percent), Bucharest (52 percent) and Saint Petersburg (49 percent) make up the rest of the top five in the region.

Paris (39 percent), Rome (38 percent) and London (38 percent) came in 14th, 15th and 17th place. In the USA, Los Angeles (42 percent), New York (37 percent), San Francisco (36 percent) , San Jose (33 percent) and Seattle (31 percent) the top five cities.

According to the experts, this worldwide increase in traffic congestion, although it is an indicator of a strong economy, is expected to save billions of dollars.

In addition to the online presentation of the full index report, visitors can also use the TomTom website to explore the traffic situation in their city. With live traffic information, they can make better travel decisions.

