ABN Amro Bank announced Wednesday that fourth quarter net income remained unchanged after being impacted by low interest rates and high loan impairments in certain corporate and institutional banking sectors.

The Dutch lender

ABN, + 1.23%

generated quarterly net income of $ 316 million ($ 408.7 million), compared to $ 316 million a year earlier.

Operating profit fell from EUR 2.16 billion to EUR 2.10 billion, said ABN Amro.

The lender’s CET1 ratio – a measure of a bank’s financial strength – was 18.1% compared to 18.4% in the previous year.

The Management Board decided to pay a dividend of EUR 0.68 after EUR 0.80 in the same period of the previous year.

“We will continue to focus on costs over the next few years and benefit from the benefits of IT transformation,” said Chief Executive Officer Kees van Dijkhuizen.