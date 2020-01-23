Abigail Disney and other superlatives want the 1% higher tax paid before it's too late.

advertisement

Abigail Disney was one of the wealthy people who signed the letter and asked for more taxes for the rich.

The Superrich have a simple choice in front of them: they pay more taxes or have to deal with “pitchforks” of the masses worldwide.

According to a group of millionaires and billionaires, they know what to choose: they like to pay more taxes.

“We urge you to move forward now, before it’s too late to demand higher and fairer taxes for millionaires and billionaires in your country, and to help prevent tax evasion and tax evasion by individuals and businesses through international tax reform efforts.” High-ranking members of the patriotic millionaires wrote on Wednesday when the world elite gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the high-level summit of the World Economic Forum.

“Extreme, destabilizing inequality is growing worldwide,” the letter said. “Today there are more billionaires on Earth than ever before and they control more wealth than ever. Meanwhile, the incomes of the poorest half of humanity remain virtually unchanged. “

Elite philanthropy will always be “an inadequate replacement for government investment,” the letter said. “Taxes are the best and only reasonable way to ensure adequate investments in what our societies need.”

Signatories include Abigail Disney, a granddaughter of Disney

Co-founder Roy Disney who criticized Disney boss Bob Iger’s $ 65 million salary package.

The global focus is a new direction for the Patriotic Millionaires, a group of wealthy individuals who are committed to taxing people like them more. So far, the group has focused on taxing America’s rich and corporates, but a spokesman said inequality is a global problem that only America’s higher taxes can solve.

The letter said worldwide that efforts to minimize taxation and skip taxation as a whole “had reached epidemic proportions.” A 2017 study found that 10% of global gross domestic product is held in tax havens around the world.

The global focus may be a new shift for the group, but it does fuel the ongoing debate about income inequality and what to do about it.

A new report from Oxfam, a global charity that focuses on poverty eradication, says the world’s 2,153 billionaires had more money than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60% of the world’s population.

In America, income inequality is the largest gap in 50 years, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren have both made property taxes a central part of their offer to be appointed Democratic President. According to a conservative think tank, the Employment Policies Institute, their plans to increase taxes “want to punish success”.

A new CNN poll on Wednesday showed that Sanders leads former Vice President Joe Biden with registered Democrats who support the Vermont Senator with 27%, while Biden is supported with 24%.

At present, America’s highest income tax rate is far from the highest in the world. According to the World Economic Forum, Sweden currently has the highest rate for top earners at 57.19%.

The average top tax rate in highly developed countries is 41.65% according to the World Economic Forum.

The Trump administration’s tax cuts in 2017 lowered the maximum rate from 39.6% to 37%. The top price for an individual starts when they earn at least $ 510,301 and applies to married couples who earn at least $ 612,351.

California, New York, and Washington DC have a so-called “millionaire’s tax,” which starts with the maximum rate for those who earn at least $ 1 million. (Connecticut has a similar top price, but only for married couples.)

Last week was New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat and former Goldman Sachs

The executive announced that it would once again seek a top income tax rate for those earning at least $ 1 million.

