The Houston Roughnecks will be a well-known team for the city’s football fans when they join ABC’s XFL games this spring.

The broadcast network unveiled its list of games that will feature teams from the newly started league that will make their debut on Saturday February 8 when the DC Defenders take on the Seattle Dragons.

The Roughnecks’ first ABC game is scheduled for Saturday February 22nd when they take on the Tampa Bay Vipers.

XFL games on ABC’s sister networks will also be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 in the 2020 season.

The 10-game schedule for each of the league’s eight teams ends in a two-week postseason that ends with the broadcast of the XFL championship on Sunday, April 26, on ESPN.

Here is the list of ABC and ESPN games for the XFL season 2020, all games from CT (Roughnecks games are in bold):

February 8: Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders, ABC, 1 p.m.

February 9: St. Louis BattleHawks v Dallas Renegades, ESPN, 4 p.m.

February 15: New York Guardians v DC Defenders, ABC, 1:00 p.m.

February 16: Dallas Renegades v LA Wildcats, ABC, 2 p.m.

February 22: Houston Roughnecks v Tampa Bay Vipers, ABC, 1:00 p.m.

February 23: New York Guardians v St. Louis BattleHawks, ESPN, 2:00 p.m.

February 29: LA Wildcats v New York Guardians, ABC, 1:00 p.m.

MARCH 1: DC Defenders v Tampa Bay Vipers, ESPN2, 6:00 p.m.

MARCH 7: Seattle Dragons v Houston Roughnecks, ABC, 1:00 p.m.

MARCH 8: Tampa Bay Vipers v LA Wildcats, ESPN, 8 p.m.

MARCH 14: Houston Roughnecks v New York Guardians, ABC, 1:00 p.m.

MARCH 15: LA Wildcats vs. Seattle Dragons, ESPN2, 6:00 p.m.

MARCH 21: Dallas Renegades v Tampa Bay Vipers, ABC, 1:00 p.m.

MARCH 22: New York Guardians v Seattle Dragons, ABC, 2:00 p.m.

MARCH 28: Tampa Bay Vipers v DC Defenders, ABC, 1:00 p.m.

MARCH 29: Houston Roughnecks vs. LA Wildcats, ABC, 2:00 p.m.

April 4: DC Defenders v New York Guardians, ABC, 1:00 p.m.

APRIL 5: Tampa Bay Vipers v St. Louis BattleHawks, ESPN, 11:00 a.m.

APRIL 11: Houston Roughnecks v Seattle Dragons, ABC, 1:00 p.m.

April 12: DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks; or New York Guardians v Tampa Bay Vipers, ABC, 2 p.m.

APRIL 19: XFL West Division Final, ESPN, 2:00 p.m.

APRIL 26: XFL Championship, ESPN, 2:00 p.m.

