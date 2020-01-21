advertisement

Honestly, Burt Ward seems too good to be true since he doesn’t get any profits from the old Batman series and he doesn’t care, and he and his wife make their own dog food and don’t see any profits from it either. He also took it for three days, and then stopped when executives told him he had to take penis-shrinking tablets to hide his trash. Worried that the pills might prevent him from having children, MovieWeb’s Kevin Burwick said he decided to hide his husband with his cloak as much as possible. Admit it, now you’re going back and trying to find footage of the infamous Robin bulge just to see if it’s such a big deal, no pun planned. What is amusing is that Adam West had the opposite problem and had to put Turkish towels in his pants to make things look right. Maybe ABC thought the sidekick shouldn’t outperform the hero? This is really a little petty, but it seems more likely that the network has tried to stop young children from seeing Burts bulge and family unrest and calling the station to end the show because of something like that. Hey, it could have happened then and it could have been catastrophic.

Having a bulge in your pants isn’t exactly a big deal these days, but it’s still something that a lot of people don’t want to broadcast unless they happen to be playing in the kind of show or movie that justifies something like that. After all, you can show women how to put their nipples through the fabric of their clothes, and some people are downright excited, but if a man spreads out in the film, it means that the film should be slippery or somewhat controversial since it is about The guy deals With things that you would normally not see in a family-oriented production, Batman and Robin were still considered as such. Fortunately, Robin is no longer wearing tights and shorts unless it’s an animated show. In this case, there is NO bulge, as such things would be subjected to the same rigorous testing in an animated series as was evident in the live action show back then. Finally, you also have to think about the practical nature, because if the bulge is caused by a protective supporter, it is one thing, but to go into battle without a cup and basically to give your enemies a goal is something that many People would probably consider being very unwise. LiveAbout’s Brian Cronin learned more about how Robin’s costume was developed.

Anatomy problems in superhero shows and movies have been rather rare for some time now, as the constant development of superheroes and bad guys has seen more and more armor, better explanations for less armor, and great advances in shooting methods and techniques to minimize ace as many flaws and possible major malfunctions of the costume are eliminated. The biggest mentions of people in costumes were Black Widow’s apparently sexualized costume and America’s Ass, as put together by a fan who is serious about Captain America. That being said, Batman and Robin have never had a big problem with their costumes and bat nipples, which was a huge faux pas that luckily many people have forgotten or at least lost in the back of their minds. Simon Brew from Den of Geek! has more on this. As for Robin, his costume was seriously upgraded when Chris O’Donnell took power because he was heavily armored and padded and showed only rippling, padded muscles. It’s fair to say that those involved in the Batman story didn’t want a repetition of something like a bump that could have stopped production until they found a way to reduce it or just disappear allow.

It is hard to imagine that Ward himself was exposed to this strain for a few days, since the overall well-being of the actors should be the focus and a pill that can reduce the size of a person’s penis will surely be the goal You do more than that, no matter how safe it is supposed to be. Luckily, Ward had enough foresight to fix the problem himself and avoid any addiction to a pill he didn’t want to take. Throughout his career, he was proud that he never managed to get into the alcohol and drug scene that haunted Hollywood. He apparently had a good time with his life and at best it was a memory that could possibly make a lot of people laugh as it was over and done for so long.

