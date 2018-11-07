ABC surpasses Alec Baldwin's low-rated talk show on Saturday night

advertisement

Every Sunday at 10 p.m. on your television screen.

ABC confirmed that “The Alec Baldwin Show” was launched until 10:00 PM on Saturday, a window of time that is usually reserved for shows on the verge of cancellation. The show will move to this so-called graveyard square from December 8, according to Variety, and the repetitions of “Shark Tank” will take their old place.

Baldwin’s show is one of the worst rated programs on ABC. It premiered on October 14 with 2.07 million viewers, which earned a moderate rating of 0.3 for viewers ages 18 to 49. Things have improved a little over the next week – 2.19 million viewers and a rating of 0.4 per deadline – but still not great.

This news is not necessarily surprising. Baldwin himself told the Hollywood reporter in a cover story from Before Broadcast that he believed he was “a Good “I mean, who knows if we will survive?” He continued. “ABC is not doing very well. We could get out, show four or five episodes and be dead.”

The actor’s recent argument over a parking lot in Manhattan seems to have received more attention. Baldwin was arrested last week and charged with crime and assault after allegedly slapping a 49-year-old man in the face. He later tweeted a rejection of “claiming I hit someone over a parking lot” and denounced “clickbait entertainment.”

ABC declined to comment on the reasons for its appointment decision.

