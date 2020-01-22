ABC holds 'The Conners' fan contest to name Lanford Lunch Box Stew, win a taping trip

advertisement

LANFORD, Fig. – “The Conners” fans, here is your chance to leave your mark on the show!

ABC is holding a competition for fans to submit a creative name for a new stew on the menu of the new Lanford Lunch Box. According to ABC, the evaluation criteria include the creativity of the stew name and how well the stew name captures the love, humor and persistence of “The Conners”.

Fans can submit their creative stew names on theconnerscontest.com to win the grand prize, a two-person trip to a shot of “The Conners” in Los Angeles this spring.

The competition is open until Thursday, January 23rd, at 11:59 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME. It is open to US citizens aged 18 and over. No purchase is required to participate. Official rules can be found at theconnerscontest.com.

“The Conners” came back this week with a new episode. New episodes will air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET / PT | 7:00 p.m. CT on ABC.

