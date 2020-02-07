Your next step. Abby Lee Miller After her fight against cancer, she underwent a facelift to document the experience for The Doctors.

The 53-year-old dance moms star gave viewers an insight into the process in a brief preview of the talk show on Monday, February 10th. “Today I’m in for a facelift at Dr. Simoni’s in Beverly Hills and I’m scared,” she admitted. “I just don’t like needles.”

Miller admitted that she was “just freaking out with the pen” when the Simoni Plastic Surgery team marked her face and neck before the operation.

Abby Lee Miller is going to dinner on October 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. MEGA

“The first part is the liposuction of the neck, and you can see that the fat is gradually flowing through this tube,” said the doctor, to which the reality star replied, “You need gallons of it.”

When Miller was on the table, the surgeon started working on another section. “Now we’re going to start with the face and make tiny cuts around the ears to get access to the fat and muscles on the face,” he said.

The doctors also published a before and after comparison of their results.

Abby Lee Miller: Before & After. The doctors

The TV personality was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April 2018. Before the illness ended, she underwent chemical treatment, had an emergency operation and had multiple operations on the spine.

Miller became aware of her health problems in May 2019. “You definitely feel alone. My three friends were there [in the hospital, but] I am an only child, my parents both died and I am not married, I have no siblings to rely on, ”she told Us Weekly exclusively in time. “So I didn’t care if I died. There were people who looked after me, but there was no one who depended on me.”

The dance teacher noted that her recovery was “hard, hard work” before explaining in detail how far she had come. “It was physically demanding and emotionally demanding,” she said. “Dying is the easy way out of a situation like mine. As in my situation, it was easy to be in the intensive care unit in this hospital and these 10 minutes pass and my heart just stops beating. Go through an operation, recover, go to therapy, learn how to pick up a toothbrush and brush your teeth again, how to sit in bed without falling over, and get my right foot to move again, get my toes to do it wobble, that was hard. “

Miller’s appearance at The Doctors will air on Monday, February 10th. Check your local entries.

