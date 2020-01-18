Abby Huntsman's last appearance tries to loosen the flames under the rumored tensions behind the scenes

advertisement

During her last day at The View, Abby Huntsman tried to suppress rumors of tensions behind the scenes that led to her decision to leave the show. The former Fox News Channel reporter made it clear that she would only take beautiful memories of her time on the ABC talk show during the day. Huntsman announced on Monday that she would go to join her father Jon Huntsman Jr.’s governorship campaign in Utah.

“On this show, people are crazy about rumors on this show, and this week was no exception,” said Huntsman as she said goodbye, referring to recent reports of behind-the-scenes feuds. “But I just want to be as clear as possible … This is a dream come true.”

“It was an incredible job and I love everyone at this table,” continued Huntsman. “You see the ups and downs of all of our [lives] – Meghan was – you saw what she went through in her life, you live it with us. And it is not easy to get out of here and be open and honest and so talk about the most difficult topics of the day. I have so much respect for everyone at this table and for everyone at this show. “

Joy Behar joked that Huntsman could change her mind, but Huntsman’s goal is to help her father.

“I just want to make it so clear with everything that has been written about this place that I am grateful for all the new friends I have here, for all the friends that I had and will have before the opportunity because this place has changed my life for the better, “said Huntsman.

On Monday, Huntsman confirmed that she would leave the show in less than two years. Her decision leaves Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Senator John McCain, as the only conservative voice on the show.

“After thinking about the holidays for a long time, I decided to leave the show to fully support my father’s support and campaign for the governor of Utah,” Huntsman wrote a memo to View staff. “You know, I think the world of all of you … ABC will always have a special place in my heart, and all of you too.”

As with any change in The View, Huntsman’s decision sparked further rumors as to exactly why she was leaving. According to one source, The Daily Mail ABC executives were unimpressed by Huntsman’s contributions to conversations on the show.

Several sources also told CNN Business that there was a “toxic work environment” behind the scenes, and Huntsman and McCain clashed over child-related issues that McCain considered insensitive. Two of CNN’s sources said Huntsman also apologized to her View co-organizers for not building and engaging in relationships as much as she wanted.

None of this tension was seen in the Friday episode. In the end, Behar Huntsman praised after showing a highlight role from her time on the show.

“You wrote this for me, but I believe it: from day one, no matter how hot things went on ‘hot topics’, she always kept her calm – true – she has a positive mind, actually it was sometimes annoying How positive you were, Behar said: “But that’s the thing with her. She never caked when she told the truth the Force. “

The 33-year-old Huntsman will serve as a senior advisor to her father, who previously served as governor of Utah from 2005 to 2009. Jon Huntsman is now working as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Russia.

Photo credit: Getty Images

