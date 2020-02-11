The Trump administration’s peace plan for the Middle East aims to “end the Palestine issue,” Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday when the UN Security Council met to discuss the plan.

Abbas described the Palestinian state provided for in the plan as “Swiss cheese” and asked who would accept a similar state and conditions. “It is an Israeli-American pre-pit plan to end the Palestine question.”

“The plan rewards the occupation instead of blaming it for all the crimes it has committed against our people and our country,” said Abbas. “This plan will not bring peace or stability to the region, and therefore we will not accept this plan. We will face its use locally,” he added.

Abbas also hit back on claims that the Palestinians had wasted opportunities for peace, saying that “these are stupid slogans” and that the Palestinians are still sticking to the Oslo accords.

The Palestinian President said, “I would like to affirm that we reject the fact that they combine economic aid with a political solution. First a political solution. If you want to help us then we welcome that help.”

The UN Security Council holds a meeting on the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, New York City, November 20, 2019. Mary Altaffer, AP

Steps to annex parts of the West Bank would have “devastating effects” on the prospect of a two-state solution to the conflict, United Nations Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov said at the beginning of the meeting.

Mladenov confirmed the official position of the United Nations that peace can only be achieved with a two-state solution before 1967, with Jerusalem being the capital of both states.

“It is not enough today to reaffirm our positions,” Mladenov urged the parties to start negotiations. “Today is the time to get suggestions on how to move forward and find a mutually agreed mediation framework,” he added.

Trump’s plan, the result of a three-year effort by senior adviser Jared Kushner, would recognize Israel’s authority over the settlements and require the Palestinians to meet an extremely difficult set of conditions to have a state with its capital in a West Bank village east of Jerusalem.

Israeli forces clash with Palestinians during a protest against Trump’s Middle East initiative in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank on February 11, 2020. Majdi Mohammed, AP

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank have increased slowly but steadily since the initiative was unveiled. The Palestinian leadership, which is difficult to unite, plans to cut security ties with Israel, while a continuing trade dispute is putting increasing pressure on the Palestinian economy.

A Palestinian has been killed and dozens injured in clashes with Israeli forces since the plan was released. Seventeen-year-old Mohammad Salman Toameh Al-Hadad was shot in the chest in Hebron last week and later died of his wounds. Last week, soldiers shot and wounded a 15-year-old Palestinian in a clash in the city of Kafr Qaddum in the northern West Bank with a rubber bullet.

Israel strengthened its security presence in the West Bank and Jerusalem after three different suspected terrorist attacks injured 14 soldiers on Thursday. Twelve of them were seriously injured in an attack on a car in Jerusalem. The suspect identified as Sanad Al Tarman [24] was taken into custody. In another incident, a 45-year-old Shadi Bana living in Haifa shot and injured a border policeman near the Lion Gate outside the old city of Jerusalem. He was shot after trying to escape the scene. A conscript was also slightly bullet wounded near the Israeli settlement of Dolev in the West Bank after being reportedly shot and killed by a passing car.