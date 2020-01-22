Aaron Tippin releases his debut album

advertisement

Twenty-nine years ago today, on January 22, 1991, Aaron Tippin released his debut album You’ve Got to Stand for Something on RCA Nashville.

The debut single of You’ve Got to Stand for Something, which was the title track, was written by Buddy Brock and Tippin, the last of whom wrote or co-wrote all 10 songs on the project. “You’ve Got to Stand for Something” ended up in the top 10 of the charts and was the number of the album with the highest charts.

Although Tippin wrote “You’ve Got to Stand for Something”, he credits his then label Joe, Galante, for choosing the song for the record.

“We had played songs to find out if we would put them on my album,” Tippin remembers The Boot. “I went to Joe’s office to say,” I have a new song that I’m going to play for you, “and when he heard it, he said,” That will be the first single. “So Joe is the one who actually chose it.”

Tippin released two other singles from You’ve Got to Stand for Something: “I wonder how far it is about you,” which ended up in the Top 40, and “She Made a Memory Out of Me.” He then found more success with his second album, Read Between the Lines, which was released on RCA in 1992; that project included the first number 1 hit by Tippin, “There is nothing wrong with the radio”, as well as the Top 10 single “I wouldn’t want it any other way”.

In 2015, Tippin Aaron released Tippin 25 in honor of his 25-year anniversary in the music business. The album contains “You’ve Got to Stand for Something” and “There Is Nothin ‘Wrong With the Radio”, along with several other hits, including “Kiss This” and “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly” and a few new numbers.

You've Got to Stand for Something is for sale at Amazon.

