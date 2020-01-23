Aaron Rodgers' family 'disappointed' with Packer's QB comments on God

advertisement

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has some strong words about God and religion and his family is not happy about it. Rodgers was on the Pretty Intense podcast hosted by his girlfriend, former NASCAR star Danica Patrick, and they had an intense conversation about religion. The video of the conversation was posted on Patrick’s YouTube channel, and Rodgers says he questions faith in God. Rodger’s family heard his comments and the response was strong.

“You were dismayed,” said an insider to the PEOPLE. “The family is very committed to their Christian faith.” For them, his comments are basically a slap in the face for the basics of who they are. It is basically he who turns away from everything they have taught him. “

Rodgers said he grew up in a Christian household. But as he got older, he started to question religion, and it ended up leading to many questions about belief in God and religion in general.

advertisement

“I don’t know how to believe in a god who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell,” he said. “What a loving, empathetic, omnipresent, almighty being would like to condemn his beautiful creation to a fiery hell in the end?”

Rodgers has not spoken to his family in several years. The reason for the alienation was not revealed, but the insider said the PEOPLE religion played a role in it.

“The feeling is that Aaron really turned his back on them,” said the insider. “There is clearly a lot more to it, but that’s how his family perceives him.”

“His comments are very hurtful to the family,” the insider continued. “You have these times when things start to thaw, but then something happens, and then it’s time again. It’s sad.”

Rodgers was reported to have stopped speaking to his family in late 2014 after starting to meet actress Olivia Munn. Rodgers started dating Patrick in January 2018, shortly after he separated from Munn. Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005 and the team recently lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game. He has lost the last three games in a conference championship match.

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement