Aaron Rodgers asks God during the religious chat with Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Aaron Rodgers became real about his religious background and current beliefs during an open conversation with his girlfriend, Danica Patrick.

“Most of the people I knew were just … you just had to go. Parents made you go, ”said 36-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback in a recent episode of Patrick’s” Pretty Intense “podcast.

While Rodgers told the 37-year-old former racing driver that he “enjoyed” his time with the religious organization Young Life, which included building houses in Mexico during the spring holidays, he had no “point of reference” to religion when he played football played at the University of California at Berkeley.

“I had some good friendships along the way that helped me figure out exactly what I wanted to believe in. Ultimately, rules and regulations as well as binary systems weren’t particularly important to me,” said the NFL star.

When Patrick asked when he started to question religion, Rodgers answered high school.

“Religion can be a crutch, it can be something that people need to feel better,” said the athlete. “Because it’s binary, it’s us and her, saved and unsaved, heaven and hell, it’s enlightened and pagan, it’s sacred and just … a lot of people feel better with themselves. They say,” Oh, me have Jesus and I am saved. I go to heaven and there are only 144,000 of us, although there are 7 billion on the planet. “

Rodgers concluded, “I don’t know how to believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell. What a loving, empathetic, omnipresent, almighty being wants his beautiful creation to be one in the end condemn fiery hell? “

The football player previously told ESPN Magazine that he grew up in the church with his parents Darla and Edward, who are believing Christians.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick at the 2018 ESPY Awards on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

“I think organized religion can have a spiritually debilitating effect because there is an exclusivity that prevents you from being open to the world, people, energy, love and acceptance,” Rodgers said in August 2017 Magazine. He notices that he no longer identifies with a religious affiliation. “It wasn’t really like me, maybe the first 25 or 26 years of my life. I was more black and white. I believe in that. And at some point … you know, I don’t really know the answers to these questions.”

Aaron had a strained relationship with his family, including a Bachelorette alum Jordan Rodgers, for years. E! News reported in November 2019 that Aaron and Jordan, 31, were trying to rebuild their relationship with Patrick’s help.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2018 that the Super Bowl MVP and the racing car champion were together. The couple bought a property in Malibu for $ 28 million in October 2019.

