Aaron Potts admits that he killed the West Coast woman

advertisement

JOANNE CARROLL / MATERIAL

Flowers in the Shakespeare St House of Barbara Ann Quinn whose body was found in a vehicle in the Greymouth countryside.

advertisement

Aaron Richard Potts asked a friend if he thought it was possible that he could be ‘just pure evil’ hours before strangling Barbara Ann Quinn and stabbing her to death in her Greymouth home.

Potts, 36, pleaded guilty to the murder of 41-year-old Quinn in the High Court on Tuesday in Christchurch.

Quinn was last seen alive on the afternoon of December 6, before her body was found in a vehicle in the Greymouth countryside. Potts was found at about 800 meters from the vehicle and arrested.

DELIVERED

The body of Barbara Quinn, 41, was discovered on Saturday in a car on the west coast. A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Potts and Quinn had a relationship for about eight months. The relationship ended about two to three weeks before the murder, despite the fact that Potts wanted to continue the relationship.

On the day of the murder, Potts waited for Quinn to come home during her lunch break – as usual – and surprised her at her house.

He strangled her and stabbed her in the chest four times before she loaded her body into her car and drove to a remote area on Notown Rd.

He spent the next 12 hours in the vehicle with Quinn’s body before he was arrested.

More to come.

advertisement