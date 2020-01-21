AAP drops Jitender Singh Tomar, gives card to wife

advertisement

Former Delhi Justice Minister Jitender Singh Tomar, who was named Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate of the Tri Nagar constituency on January 14, will not fight against the February 8 elections and instead his wife, Preeti Tomar, will party candidate, said AAP Assembly election incharge Sanjay Singh.

After the AAP announced its full list of candidates on Friday, the Delhi Supreme Court rejected Mr Tomar’s election for making false statements about his education qualification in his 2015 polls nomination papers.

“After the court’s verdict, I told the party that my wife will fight the election and the party agreed,” said Tomar. Mrs. Tomar submitted her nomination on Monday.

