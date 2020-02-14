The American Accounting Association has announced that five new members will be added to its Accounting Hall of Fame next August during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta.

The Accounting Hall of Fame was founded at Ohio State University in 1950 and has included 101 members since its inception. Bruce Behn, former President of the AAA and current Chairman of the Accounting Hall of Fame Committee, noted that this year’s initiate class is a “diverse group of accounting pioneers with a wide range of practices and educational backgrounds”. The nominees are selected by members of the Accounting Hall of Fame, the AAA and other professional accounting organizations.

AAA Hall of Fame candidates for 2020 include:

Victor Zinn Brink (1906-1992): The key to establishing internal auditing and co-founder of the Institute for Internal Auditing in 1941. Brink wrote the first major textbook on internal auditing in 1941. Brink’s modern internal auditthat is still used today. During his career, Brink held numerous leadership positions at Ford Motor Co. and wrote over a dozen books and more than 180 articles in trade journals.

Robert Mednick: Mednick is a figurehead for crime reform initiatives, accounting and auditing standards and the expansion of auditing, and has always witnessed the future of accounting and the role of professionals in an evolving world. Mednick was the global executive partner for professional and regulatory affairs at Arthur Andersen / Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) for more than five years before retiring in 1998. From 1996 to 1997, he was also Chairman of the AICPA, having previously served on its review of the Standards Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council, and the Executive Committee of the SEC Practice Section. Mednick is the only professional to have received both the Lifetime Achievement from the International Federation of Accountants and the AICPA Gold Medal of Distinction.

Leslie French Seidman: She is currently the director of General Electric and Moody companies, where she serves as chair of the audit committee for both companies. Seidman was also the founding director of the Center for Excellence in Financial Reporting at the Lubin School of Business at Pace University. Seidman is a former chair of the Financial Accounting Standards Board, where she was a member of the board from 2003 to 2013. She has received numerous awards, including the IMA Distinguished Service Award for launching the Women’s Accounting Leadership program.

Shyam Sunder: The James L. Frank Professor of Accounting, Economics and Finance at the Yale School of Management and Professor at the Department of Economics is an accounting theorist and experimental economist. His research spans financial reporting, security market information, statistical valuation theory, social norms, and regulation. He is the author of ten books and more than 220 articles as well as former president and research director of the AAA and former director of the Millstein Center for Corporate Governance and Performance in Yale.

Doyle Zane Williams: Emeritus Dean of the University of Arkansas, where he was Dean of the Walton College of Business for twelve years. Williams’ work is included in the AICPA Education Statistical Studies he developed and published from 1967 to 1993. He is a former President of the AAA (1984 to 1985) and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (2004 to 2005). In collaboration with the KPMG office in Atlanta, Williams founded the Financial Reporting Roundtable, in which the 20 largest companies with headquarters in Georgia are involved. Williams was the founding dean of the School of Accounting at the University of Southern California, coordinator for accounting at Texas Tech University and senior scientist at Kennesaw State University. He was also the fifth educator to receive the AICPA Gold Medal for Outstanding Service in 2002.

More information about the Hall of Fame and 2020 candidates can be found on the AAA website here.