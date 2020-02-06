I have suspected for some time that more people have had mystical experiences than you might think, or if not something that resembles them, and a quick search on the internet has recently shown evidence of this. There is even an institute dedicated to “research and teaching” on mysticism.

Admittedly, a lot depends on how you define “mystical experience”. A survey found that 35% of respondents thought that sometimes they felt “very close to a powerful spiritual force that seemed to lift them out of themselves” could be a mystical experience, but it could also be the experience of stargazing to look up and say, “Gosh!”

A more rigorous account comes from Father Jordan Aumann, O.P., a theological expert on mysticism. The “first requirement” for a real mystical experience, he wrote, was “direct contact with God”. He added that the experience has a certain degree of intensity, but every true mystical experience comes from God.

All of this should be borne in mind when approaching a new, novel prayer book by Kathryn Jean Lopez that is very attractive both physically and in terms of content. Bear the title A year with the mystics (Saint Benedict Press), this is not a manual on how to become a mystic, but it does bring readers into the company of real mystics and other holy people, and – who knows? – it could cause some users to receive this special gift if God gave it.

“Let him bring you to a peace that goes beyond understanding,” advises Lopez, a widely known author and certified spiritual leader, and modestly adds, “I want you to spend some time with friends who helped me have to know our god better. “

She admits that not all of the sources cited in her book are full-fledged mystics, but that everyone has and has a tendency in this direction to express that they would like to share with others. Apart from that, they are very different in terms of time, location and circumstances. These include St. Teresa of Avila and Dorothy Day, St. St. John of the Cross and Mother Angelica, St. John Paul II and Caryll Houselander, St. Pio of Pietrelcina and St. Thomas Aquinas, Catherine de Hueck Doherty and St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (Edith Stein) and many others, both old and modern.

What they have to say is sometimes boring, but sometimes astonishing when St. Jane Frances de Chantal, founder of the Visitation Order, advises a correspondent to maintain “a calm, peaceful uselessness”, or when the anonymous author of the 14th The cloud of ignorance states objectively that “God can be loved but not thought”.

The volume is structured from day to day, with each excerpt followed by a brief reflection and a final prayer by Lopez. While this gives enough material for a year, the days are not out of date and readers can use the content in virtually any order. In this regard, the book resembles the mystics themselves, who tend to be spontaneous and unregulated, but who are open to the promptings of the Holy Spirit.

“Don’t expect to grow in a prayerful encounter with God,” advises Lopez. “Trust him and keep the sacraments. At a time when people call themselves “spiritual but not religious”, the mystics draw us into a deeper prayer in the heart of the Church. And that’s exactly where God wants us to be, regardless of our position in life. ”