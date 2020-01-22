advertisement

A woman from North Dakota was missing more than two months ago. She can be in Texas now, family says.

The family of a North Dakota woman who went missing more than two months ago focuses on efforts in the Dallas area and believes the 30-year-old woman has made it as far south as Texas.

Kara Lynn Mauai, who is a member of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, was missing on November 8, 2019 in Selfridge, North Dakota, but her family said she was last seen in Carrollton, Texas near Dallas, according to a missing person person flyer posted on woman’s Facebook page.

On Tuesday, the family announced that it had suspended Mauai’s search for “endangered person,” stating that it is “looking for homeless shelter, churches, soup kitchens” in the Dallas area.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs led the search, but could not be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

