DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman accused of hate crime in the Des Moines area, including the deliberate conviction of a girl she thought was Mexican, was found incompetent.

Nicole Poole, 42, is charged with assault and personal murder for an incident in a supermarket and attempted murder. The police said that she intentionally ran over two children with her SUV. Both survived.

On December 30, a judge ordered a rating for Poole after her lawyer reported that he had just met Poole, but he thought she was unable to stand trial. The prosecutor did not fight the defense request for a psychiatric exam.

After hearing evidence and arguments, the judge ruled Tuesday that “the suspect has a mental disorder that prevents her from appreciating the charges, understanding the trial, or effectively helping to defend herself.”

The judge stayed the proceedings and ordered Poole to receive state treatment to restore her competence. A hearing on April 21 is planned to rethink the matter. Court documents show that Poole is also named Nicole Franklin.

According to authorities, Poole drove her off-road vehicle on a sidewalk in the Des Moines suburb of Clive on December 9 to meet 14-year-old Natalia Miranda. The girl was hospitalized for two days. Clive police chief Michael Venema said Poole told officials she targeted Miranda because the girl was “Mexican.”

After the hit-and-run, Poole went to a grocery store and threw items at an employee while he was targeting racist epithets at him and his customers, West Des Moines police said in a court document.

Poole is also charged with attempted murder for driving a Des Moines curb the same day to hit a 12-year-old black boy.

