advertisement

When Alison Jones was in her bathroom one night, she couldn’t believe her eyes when a two-meter-long boa constriction emerged from a hole next to the toilet and casually slid past.

The boa constrictor is potentially fatal – since it could easily crush its prey to death – and the police said it could have lived there for six months.

advertisement

The police informed her in a letter that two snakes had been missing in another apartment on her block since summer 2019.

“I went to the bathroom and almost got on it,” said the 42-year-old, speaking for the first time.

“I saw the head and thought, ‘If the head is so big, what is the body like?’

“I just couldn’t look at it. It was just too scary to look at.”

The snake then slid along the edge of her bath and screamed around her taps as she ran away.

Alison Jones in the bathroom from which the snake emerged

(Image: Mercury Press & Media)

She said, “I was afraid it would attack me. I screamed and ran back the stairs.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Alison had recently received a letter from the Merseyside police that two snakes had disappeared six months ago.

They think one could have died, but the other “survived and ended up in my apartment”.

The 30 cm long Boa Constrictor could be in the apartment since summer 2019

(Image: Merseyside Police / Mercury Press)

“I’ve spent the past two weeks staring at the toilet, but I finally calmed down more with this letter.”

Read more about today’s top stories here

Alison, who lives alone, was alone in the Birkenhead apartment on December 30, last year when she made the discovery.

She called the RSPCA, but the staff told her they couldn’t do anything until the next working day, so she called the police.

Two officers were sent to investigate.

The snake now lives in Chester Zoo

(Image: Ian Cooper / Daily Post Wales)

Alison was so shocked by the events that she stayed in her father’s house.

Merseyside police have called in an expert on snake handling in PC Chris Eastwood.

“I went to my father, but I didn’t sleep at all,” she added.

“I was so worried – it was just such a big shock.

“When I spoke to the sergeant who came, he said it was a good job to get the snake out of the hole because if it had gone back in, he would have had to evacuate the whole block.”

The Boa Constrictor has been relocated and has started a new life at Chester Zoo (instead of a bathroom in Birkenhead).

In a statement, the Merseyside police said, “Constable Eastwood could calmly approach the reptile wrapped around the bathroom sinks and taps, and after giving him a sip of water, he made it unravel, so that he could put it down in a big, safe container.

“The snake has been temporarily rehabilitated and is doing well. The rest is hissing.”

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. The MEN email newsletter also provides you with an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here. And here you can follow us on Facebook.

advertisement