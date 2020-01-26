advertisement

Not much is known about the upcoming movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, except that it’s an anime that plays between seasons 1 and 2 and has already been given the green light, so it’ll likely start early. In this case, the information should hopefully arrive in the next few months as the plan seems to be to put this movie on the timeline to pose another threat to Geralt’s world and to enrich the environment a little more. It is not certain who appears in the film, except Geralt and maybe a few other main actors, or whether the original actors will take on the speaking roles of those shown in the picture. At the moment, as MovieWeb’s Ryan Scott shows, all we really have to do is make sure it comes and fans of The Witcher are likely to want to see it to make sure they don’t miss anything. The big hope is that everything will go well when everything is said and done, and there is a good chance that Lauren Hissrich and Beau DeMayo, who worked in season one, will also take on the anime project.

The arrival of The Witcher on Netflix has so far met with widespread approval and a desire to see more since the first season ended in a way that people were likely to expect, even if they wanted to see further developments that might better explain the general Practice of jumping between different times on the show. After all, we saw a bit of Geralt’s past, a bit of Yennefers, and then what happened in Cintra before Nilfgaard fell into it. Season 1 dealt with a lot of material that is only mentioned in the books, such as the Battle of Sodden, in which the mages of Nilfgaard and one of them were thoroughly beaten up. Jaskier also played an important role in parts of the show, although he’s much more mature in the books than the character shown to the public, still asserts himself as a bard or tries and has not yet achieved much fame. The conflicts, which continue until the end of season one, are easy to feel in the books, as they are a point of contention that keeps every kingdom busy and is ready to defend itself as needed. And, of course, Geralt is in this constant struggle, trying to make a living by killing unnatural monsters for coins while trying to distance himself from the general problems of the country he travels through. It doesn’t always work, of course, but he tries. Entertainment Weekly’s Nick Schager has created a full summary of all the episodes if you want to learn more.

People who knew nothing or almost nothing about The Witcher tuned in to season one and after to learn more about the strange but persuasive individual and those who tend to turn around him while his life continues to take one troubling turn after another. From his time among magicians like Triss and Yennefer to his meeting with Ciri, who will eventually become his student and much of his fate, Geralt has managed to draw the attention of many viewers, especially those who care about the pleased bathing scene, which has been the basis for several articles in the recent past. The story itself is one that feels more difficult than many others, as if there is an edge under what we can see that reaches deep if it is ever fully unleashed. With this new film, we might see under the veneer that has already been presented, or there may be more puzzles and confusion that will have to be solved until it has been seen by many of the no votes, avid fans doubt that waiting for their arrival. If it’s supposed to rest between Season 1 and Season 2, although it has to go a bit faster, because if there are signs that Season 2 will be coming out around the same time as Season 1, we could see The Witcher return sometime towards the end of the year.

That may sound a long way off since we are still in January, but the year is guaranteed to go quickly if you try to read as much as possible about a topic or just pass the time while waiting for your favorite show , Hopefully we will see this film soon and get something entertaining that will help start the second season and tell us more. Jon Fingas from Engadget has more to say on this particular topic.

