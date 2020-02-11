Gareth K Vile

Manipulate 2020: two visual theater shows with clear messages

With thirteen editions to date, the Manipulate Festival has managed not only to create a loyal following for its visual theater program in Scotland, but also to create a definition of the genre that is both extensive and distinctive. Between the boundaries of dance and the scripted performance, manipulative events include pantomime, aerial photography, and clown, as well as experimental theater that uses the visual image as the main drive for meaning, character, and narrative. Paper Doll Militia’s A Wire Apart is an aerial view with a clown element: Fault Lines by Two Destination Language uses the format of the fashion show to explore “women, body, power, identities, opportunities, stories”.

Both productions demonstrate the power of visual theater to express a message with charm and efficiency. A Wire Apart follows a male-female relationship through the tangle of online communication – a soundtrack with the well-known electronic intrusions of social media and a set of wires – while Fault Lines picks up on female stereotypes and archetypes and plays with them through a solemn subversion. A Wire Apart has a more traditional narrative – girls meet boys, they struggle with the distractions of games, social media and the immediate satisfaction of the online world: Fault Lines is a series of extended riffs on roles and identities that culminate in a sardonic comment Woman as cleaning lady.

fault lines

Within these structures, the productions use symbolism and imagery to conjure up moments of depth. Ultimately, the Paper Doll Militia tends to be a spectacle, celebrating a culture that fosters vanity through selfie and passive selfishness through play before discovering a beautiful gesture in creating a flower from the wires that compromises rejection and use of computer technology represents. The two lovers balance on a tightrope and fight for communication and encounter, but on their travels and at reconciliation there is a happy optimism.

Fault Lines adopts oppressive stereotypes, but undermines them through the joy and wit of the ensemble, which distorts the power dynamics of patriarchal gender determinism. The simple format – the performers pose on the catwalk in a variety of outfits that describe identities – is loosened up by the choice of the audience’s soundtrack: an online app offers six channels to choose from, which contrast music and commentary on the movement differently.

Aside from the different skills and genres in their dramaturgies, the difference between the two shows may be mainly in the way A Wire Apart and Fault Lines invite the audience to get involved. A wire is more explicit in its message, while the choice of channels speaks of the lighter touch of Two Destination Language, which allows different experiences across the different musical or spoken word paths. Nevertheless, both reaffirm the immediacy and articulability of visual theater and express the potential of the curatorial direction chosen by Manipulate.

Reviewed in Summerhall, Edinburgh.

