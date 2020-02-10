Boomer movie fans might see Martin Scorseses The Irishman as a kind of summative look back at the mafia culture that Hollywood has portrayed in recent decades. The conclusion of this film, in which an old killer tries to make a real confession and find forgiveness with the help of a priest, makes him a warning story for our time.

It is, in a sense, a war epic that allows for more than three hours of spiritual warfare that have been lost or barely waged in the course of the life of Frank Sheeran (played by Robert De Niro) and in moments of American history in the second half 20th century. Sheeran’s early experience as a soldier in World War II shaped his later life. While treating the effects of this war with materialistic coping mechanisms, he suffers from what could be called a “post-traumatic sin disorder”.

For me, the story hits at the deepest level of the two encounters that Sheeran has with the priest as he stunnedly waits for death in a Catholic nursing home. The priest sees that the killer cannot feel penitential for the life he has wiped out, including the dubious, narcissistic mentor he adopted decades ago. His confessor reminds Sheeran that an apology to God, an effort to reconnect with the incarnative truth of a love that overcomes fragility is ultimately an act of will rather than emotion. Unfortunately, the criminal’s will is almost as badly damaged as his submerged, confused feelings. But when the priest comes back, the viewer has some hope. A door remains literally and figuratively open. Perhaps Sheeran is still being healed thanks to the persistent Catholic faith that has been present all his life (although it was secondary and superficial).

Grew up when gangland hits occasionally like news and movies The Godfather It was box office success, I never understood living together in legendary gangsters of extreme violence and Catholicism. The Irishman, one of the few mafia stories I have ever consumed gave me clues: A culture of death, whose “values” are based on hierarchical respect, obedience, loyalty, tradition, family, secret and a feeling of protection, tries to imitate – and lives in the shade – a Catholic culture of life that shows parallels. In this regard, the gangsters’ misappropriation of sacred things and acts that Scorsese had planted throughout the film reminded me of the observation of the philosopher Peter Kreeft: “Abortion is the antichrist’s demonic parody of the Eucharist. For this reason, the same sacred words are used: “This is my body” with the blasphemy opposite meaning.Jesus shock144).

This interplay of good and evil makes Scorsese’s last film punctual and terrifying. Just as Scorsese uses imaging technology to enable De Niro to play the younger Sheeran so that we can see how his coping mechanisms gradually make him feel numb in the nursing home, we need to think about where spiritual risks are accumulating for today’s generations ,

Do we allow our culture to reject Christian values ​​and replace them by focusing on the wrong things? Are our desperate need for self-protection and loss of confidence in the God-given virtues of humanity – the symptoms of the “post-traumatic sin” that Sheeran has suffered – the cause of us being tribes that play a zero-sum game? For Christians, the greatest danger is what Sheeran and the priest have experienced – the radically hardened heart that God’s voice can barely hear. The risk is not only that we fail to recognize the need for confession and fellowship. For some, reconciliation with the reality of God’s love may become impossible if they sufficiently suppress any trace of repentance or impulse to repent.

Hollywood could honor The Irishman as a great film about the mafia. I remember a movie that warns of the wages of sin and the stubborn hope that repentance offers.

This Catholic review of “The Irishman” was first published on February 5, 2020 on the McGrath Institute for Church Life blog by Notre Dame.