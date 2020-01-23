A voice of protest against the killing of babies

advertisement

March 46 for life begins this Friday as hundreds of thousands of marchants descend to Washington, DC to march as a demonstration of their commitment to the ideals of the pro-life movement. The four-day affair is expected to be the highest visited so far, in what has become the largest pro-life demonstration in the world.

What the enthusiastic masses on their way to the country’s capital may not realize is that the very first March for Life, organized in 1974 – on the first anniversary of the adoption of the controversial decision by Roe against Wade – almost never place. The project may never have got off the ground without the dedication and know-how of Nellie Gray.

Aleteia’s own John Burger, who writes for the Knights of Columbus, explains that the annual protest began as the brainchild of a few Knights of Columbus and their wives trying to commemorate the tragic day that abortion was legalized in the US When the organizers however, for the first time, the general feeling was that if the event was poorly performed, it could have a negative effect on the movement.

It was then that they were brought into contact with Nellie Gray, a Catholic lawyer who had withdrawn from a career at the US Department of Labor. Gray agreed to hold a meeting at home, where the group shared a meal and set to work. Gray asked them to explain why the march should take place, at which point Eileen Vogel of Women Concerned for the Unborn Child in Pennsylvania told her:

“If there were only ten of us, history should record that there was a voice of protest against the murder of innocent babies.”

Gray was taken over by the argument and agreed to help when she was in charge of the entire project because she was most familiar with navigating the Washington political system. Gray organized the first March for Life ever on January 22, 1974, exactly one year after the passage of Roe v. Wade.

Burger notes that although those in charge had been concerned that bad weather could have put the effort in its tracks, the day turned out to be 70 degrees and sunny – unreasonable weather for the DC region. Those present, including Vogel, again attributed it to “divine providence.”

The first march for life was a resounding success and attracted more than 20,000 people to march on D.C., some of which came from Illinois. The event was so well received by those present that it would grow steadily every year. In 2019, the organizers expected about 100,000 to come out, but by the end of the March for Life reports, the numbers reported between 200,000 and 300,000.

The success of the American demonstration has led to additional events around the March for Life, but it has also led to the spread of the movement on the world stage. According to the March for Life website, demonstrations are held annually in Ottawa and Victoria, Canada; Birmingham, United Kingdom; Prague; Rome; Brussels; Lima, Peru; Lisbon, Portugal; Zagreb, Croatia; in more than 40 cities in Colombia; France; Mexico; and Ireland.

