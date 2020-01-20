advertisement

The footage of Laurence Fox, who appeared on the Jeremy Vine Show, reappeared after he appeared in Question Time.

And it’s not exactly flattering.

The actor / singer / songwriter will be criticized on social media for his live music performance of his track Distance from February 2019.

Laurence sat down on a microphone with an acoustic guitar and looked sad as he seemed to moan about love in the past.

But far from being hailed as a beautiful rendering, Twitter users are less than impressed.

This comes days after Laurence, 41, crashed into a BBC viewer for political debates on Meghan Markle’s treatment.

Laurence, who made a name for himself in the TV drama Lewis, rejected allegations of racism against the Duchess of Sussex and said it was “racist” to be called a “white, privileged man”.

People didn’t respond to the tweet of Laurence’s clip posted by Miffy Buckley with their criticism.

Laurence Fox on Question Time

(Image: Mirror Screen Grab)

One said, “Sound deaf and still getting a record deal – but denies that he has any kind of privilege.”

A second contribution: “Can’t that be meant seriously? Must it be a parody or something? ‘

A third tweet was, “Let’s face it … If someone else had brought out a desolate lament like this, would they have gotten a place with Jeremy Vine to beat it up?”

Laurence Fox

(Image: PA)

Another said: “F * k. This is bad. He only gets airtime because he’s an actor. Many great musicians never have the chance to get such a time ?! “

After the episode of Question Time aired, Laurence went on Twitter and said his social media feed was “like Christmas when it’s early”.

