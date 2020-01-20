A video of Lawrence Fox appearing on Jeremy Vine has reappeared and is
The footage of Laurence Fox, who appeared on the Jeremy Vine Show, reappeared after he appeared in Question Time.

And it’s not exactly flattering.

The actor / singer / songwriter will be criticized on social media for his live music performance of his track Distance from February 2019.

Laurence sat down on a microphone with an acoustic guitar and looked sad as he seemed to moan about love in the past.

But far from being hailed as a beautiful rendering, Twitter users are less than impressed.

This comes days after Laurence, 41, crashed into a BBC viewer for political debates on Meghan Markle’s treatment.

Laurence, who made a name for himself in the TV drama Lewis, rejected allegations of racism against the Duchess of Sussex and said it was “racist” to be called a “white, privileged man”.

People didn’t respond to the tweet of Laurence’s clip posted by Miffy Buckley with their criticism.

Laurence Fox on Question Time
One said, “Sound deaf and still getting a record deal – but denies that he has any kind of privilege.”

A second contribution: “Can’t that be meant seriously? Must it be a parody or something? ‘

A third tweet was, “Let’s face it … If someone else had brought out a desolate lament like this, would they have gotten a place with Jeremy Vine to beat it up?”

Laurence Fox
Another said: “F * k. This is bad. He only gets airtime because he’s an actor. Many great musicians never have the chance to get such a time ?! “

After the episode of Question Time aired, Laurence went on Twitter and said his social media feed was “like Christmas when it’s early”.

