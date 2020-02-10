Valentine’s Day has a long and rich history, and the exchange of Valentines goes back many centuries. For example, St. Franz von Sales, who lived in the 17th century, used this custom.

However, he recommends an alternative where a Saint is chosen for someone and they are given a card with the name of the saint they want to imitate.

In a letter to a nun, Saint Francis de Sales explains what kind of bouquet should be chosen for this type of “Valentine’s Day”.

You ask me, my dear daughter, What bouquet can you give your Valentine’s Day?, It should be done by some little acts of virtue that you should expressly practice for this heavenly Valentine’s Day; and at the end of the morning meditation you should offer it to him so that he can dedicate it to your dear lover. Sometimes you can also collect something from the garden of the olives or from the Calvary – I mean these bouquets made from your St. Bernard’s myrrh – and ask your heavenly Valentine’s Day to receive them from your heart and to praise God for them. it’s like spreading their perfume abroad; because you can neither smell its divine flowers worthy nor boast their sweetness high enough.

St. Franz von Sales wanted to encourage a virtuous life with this unique Valentine’s Day tradition and recalled that the secular holiday was originally intended for a canonized saint

He continues in his letter, referring to the Valentine’s Day the sister had chosen and the gifts she would like to receive from her heavenly friend.

You can ask him again, dear Valentin, that he would also take this bouquet and let it smell from his hand, and that he would give you another in exchange; that he gives you fragrant gloves that cover your hands with plants Charity and humilityand coral bracelets and pearl necklaces. That way you should have loving tenderness with these blessed knights of the King of Glory. I think it was Saint Aquinas that you drew for this month, the greatest doctor that ever was. He was a virgin and the sweetest, most humble soul you could imagine.

The good news is that this practice can be practiced by anyone, whether you are married or single, young or old. Above all, we should strive to love one another with a Christ-like love by looking at the saints for inspiration.