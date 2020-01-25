advertisement

Vanessa Nakate, Ugandan climate activist, has accused an American media outlet of racism for taking her from a photo taken with fellow climate activists Greta Thunberg, Loukina Tille, Luisa Neubauer and Isabelle Axelsson in Davos.

Vanessa revealed in an emotional video via Twitter that various media, in particular AP News Agency, took her from the photo and understood “the definition of the word racism” for the first time in her life.

Share if you can

What it means to be removed from a photo! https://t.co/1dmcbyneYV

– Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 24, 2020

I was cropped from this photo!

Why? https://t.co/HJsjMRRb5Z

– Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 24, 2020

According to BBC News David Ake, AP’s Director of Photography, made a statement about the problem and pointed out that there was “no evil intention”.

He wrote:

The photographer quickly tried to get a photo under a tight deadline and cut it purely for composition reasons because he thought the building distracted in the background.

When we went back to add more photos to the report, which we almost always do when we work with very tight deadlines, we added extra photos with different crops.

AP has since deleted the cropped photo.

View the photo yourself:

Photo credit: Vanessa_vash

