Ross Giblin

Kaiwharawhara Brook that flows past Ngaio into Wellington Harbor. Many Wellington streams have been declared polluted.

Contaminated water that flows into Owhiro Bay is more than 30 times above the safe swimming level and has been at a dangerously high level for 20 years, according to Wellington Water.

The problem is so overwhelming that officials are not even sure where to start.

Almost every urban electricity in the Wellington region is rated “E”, which means “unacceptable risk”. It is the lowest possible grade.

Ross Giblin

Almost every urban electricity in the Wellington region is rated “E”, which means “unacceptable risk”. It is the lowest possible grade.

Owhiro Bay residents asked the Greater Wellington Regional Council for “Protection, Leadership and Guardianship” at a Thursday meeting.

CONTINUE READING:

* Wastewater in Wellington Marine Reserve is 43 times worse than acceptable levels

* Wellington Waterways with E coli are “a public risk,” says Forest & Bird

* Contamination and closure of Tahunanui Beach hits businessman in the back pocket

“It’s very stressful in our community,” said Eugene Doyle.

“There is a tsunami of feces that enters our creek and our bay. It causes a lot of mental anguish … and poses a risk to human health.”

In January Wellington Water identified three houses whose sewage pipes were inadvertently connected to rainwater channels.

ROBERT KITCHIN / STUFF

Eugene Doyle of Owhiro Bay wants the authorities to step up their sewage leak repair efforts at the Taputeranga Marine Reserve.

After the cross-contamination was resolved, the signs warning beach visitors of the water risk were removed and reapplied five days later when the levels of contamination increased again.

On February 4, the E-Coli levels were 3900 colony-forming units per 100 ml of water. Safe swimming levels are 200 or less.

He asked the Council and Wellington Water to conduct an intensive investigation to find out where wastewater enters the system and where outdated pipes fail.

“Wellington’s public wealth is in poor condition. The extent of the problem has not been properly investigated.”

“We want the various agencies involved to wake up from the deep, deep sleep they’ve been in for years.”

MANDY TE / STUFF

The streets are slated to reopen on Thursday after a tunnel collapse in Wellington’s central business district resulted in sewage entering the port.

Wellington Water has now put permanent warning signs on the mouth of the stream, but rainwater consultant Ben Fountain said the same warnings could apply to most of the city’s waterways.

Rainwater flowing into the Ohwiro stream comes from various sources via a pipe network, making it difficult to identify sources of contamination.

Water quality was only measured at the end of the stream, not further up the network, which meant that it was difficult to identify where wastewater entered the system.

Wellington Water does not know how many homes may have incorrectly connected pipes.

supplied

Warning signs were re-affixed to Owhiro Bay on Wellington’s south coast in February.

Council chairman Daran Ponter said he was “stunned” that sewage pipes were repeatedly accidentally connected to rainwater.

“Either we have some really big plumbers, or the network operator doesn’t check the system.”

City Councilor Thomas Nash said it was unfair to blame the trades.

“I am careful to pick out individual plumbers because this is a systemic problem.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF

After a leak that resulted in hundreds of liters of wastewater getting into Wellington Harbor, a new pipe is currently being laid under Willis Street.

The responsibility for the pipes is spread across a number of agencies. Wellington City Council owns the pipes, while Wellington Water operates the network and the Greater Wellington Regional Council has a supervisory role.

City Councilor David Lee questioned whether pipe improvements had been put off too long for political reasons.

KEVIN STENT / STUFF

Wellington Water contractors are moving sludge from the Moa Point plant to the southern landfill after a sewer broke under Mt. Albert.

“Is the basic problem that repairing pipes isn’t sexy? It’s not exactly a voting platform, is it?” he said.

A sewage pipe that was incorrectly connected to a rainwater pipe on Cuba Street and Dixon Street, and in December sent millions of gallons of sewage to Wellington Harbor.

In another high-profile failure of Wellington’s pipes, a broken pipeline 200 meters below Mt. Victoria caused Wellington Water to transport wastewater from Moa Point to the southern landfill 24 hours a day.