Three clips were released by Columbia Pictures. Fantasy Islandwill open in cinemas this Valentine’s weekend.

In Fantasy Island directed by truth or Dareis Jeff Wadlow, “The enigmatic Mr. Roarke (played by Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his happy guests come true in a luxurious but secluded tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, guests have to solve the island’s riddle to get away with their lives. “

The first clip introduces the rules in which Mr. Roarke explains that fantasies are rarely what they are expected to be, but how they really would. It is a threatening prophecy that goes hand in hand with the second part, in which a woman is shown her room with the promise that her life will change forever. Finally, there is more talk about the rules before the rules of Truth or Dare Lucy Hale takes a creepy elevator down to her imagination.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgbi-UuPsuQ (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CdAWytiHGw (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kQMXgZDKQg (/ embed)