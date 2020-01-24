A tough journey for Ole and Pep looking for Fulham boost

advertisement

The FA Cup is again central this weekend, while the road to Wembley continues.

Tranmere and Shrewsbury both hope to be upset, while Premier League managers are again expected to make full use of their teams.

Here we look at some of the points for discussion prior to the fourth round.

Which United picks up at Prenton Park?

😝 Good night, #SWA!

Shall we all do it again on Sunday? #TRFC #SWA pic.twitter.com/Dz0JXfyxgF

– Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) January 24, 2020

When you feel the heat and are chased away by your own fans – or who are left in Old Trafford after the mid-week defeat by Burnley anyway – a test trip to Tranmere and a “bobbly” pitch is probably not just what the doctor ordered. However, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains convinced that he will have time to reverse the stumbling giants. Even with a much changed side, United should still have more than enough to get past the League One outfit, which spent its rescheduled third-round replay against Watford on Thursday. However, if Rovers are upset again, those calls for change on and off the pitch at United will become louder.

Can the Shrews tame the rampant Reds?

Although United is a shadow of their former self, Liverpool seems destined to finally land that illusive Premier League crown after fighting another victory at Wolves on Thursday. Manager Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly use the cup band to give some of his top stars a well-deserved break, with the emphasis on bigger prizes. New Meadow will certainly be an eye-opener for those playing on Sunday – with the Shrews ready to get the most out of their own moment in the spotlight.

Holders City hoping for a cheer cheer

Will Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola smile again this weekend in the FA Cup? (Mike Egerton / PA)

Given Liverpool’s dominance in the Premier League, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will be able to take a break to worry about how far behind they are when the FA Cup holders organize Fulham on Sunday. Although City also has European ambitions, it can stay on track to preserve the famous old trophy only help to build momentum – and it also gives some marginal players the chance to identify a marker for the challenges ahead .

VAR is given a mini break

VAR will not be used in all FA Cup tires in the fourth round (Martin Rickett / PA)

With VAR not set to be deployed in every FA Cup fourth round draw, there will be several top-flight managers left with something else to set up their post-match tirades. Only Premier League grounds have a back-up from Stockley Park – which means that Anthony Taylor and his assistants must be the victims of all decisions that may fall against Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on Millwall.

Will a change be as good as a rest?

It was all a change for Sheffield United in the FA Cup third round (graphic PA)

Following the hustle and bustle of Christmas and New Year, the FA Cup Third Round saw radical changes in staff. Premier League teams made an average of seven changes to their side. Sheffield United changed all 11 players, while Leicester and Southampton each made 10, while the teams edited around 7.2 changes on average. It’s probably a similar trend in fourth-round tires – which will also give others a chance to shine, with Norwich teen Adam Idah coming in to score a hat trick in the 4-2 win at Preston.

