The cast of Home Land’s Foxton Little Theater, top left, Mike Pyefinch as Paul Mason, Sophie Taylor as Sophie Mason, Matt Kilsby-Halliday as Graeme Taylor, Petrina Paxie as Trish Taylor, Carl Terry as Ken Taylor and Polly Pyefinch as Denise Mason.

Two Horowhenua troops have made big profits in regional theater awards.

On Friday evening, bouquets for outstanding theater performances in 30 categories were presented at the Palmerston North Conference and Function Center.

The Foxton Little Theater, one of the smaller groups in the region, collected a third of it for three productions.

The group’s wide-ranging awards included Best Game for Home Land, Best Director Carl Terry (Butterflies Are Free), Best Actress Allie Clifford (Butterflies Are Free) and Best Male Actor Carl Terry (Home Land).

Foxton also produced the premiere of Gone To Seed, which was recognized as the best full-length New Zealand play for Dunedin playwright Tim Hambleton.

The Levin Little Theater received seven awards for its production of Shrek the Musical, including the best musical.

Palmerston North productions by Antony and Cleopatra, Avenue Q, Alice in Wonderland Jr., Les Miserables, The Wedding Singer, Spring Awakening and Mamma Mia! also received awards.

The 140 finalists, nominated in more than 30 categories for performance, creativity, and technology, were judged by a volunteer panel that rated 27 productions by 17 theater groups between Feilding and Levin in 2019.

Convenor Sheridan Hickey said that anyone who created the “Theater Lover” nomination list could be extremely pleased with the quality of their work.

Special guests moderated by the improvisers SpontaneoUS included Palmerston North MP, Iain Lees-Galloway, Mayor Grant Smith and Deputy Mayor Tangi Utikere.

The game market director Jonathan Hendry from Wellington joined them. Daniel Clarkson, the British author and director of Centrepoint’s Potted Potter; and Mel Cook, British director for the 2020 Summer Shakespeare production of Twelfth Night.