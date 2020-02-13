One of the three medical students who tested positive for novel coronavirus infections was released after recovery, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said Thursday. He added that the other two have also shown a significant reduction in “viral load”.

“We are still waiting for confirmatory results before we release them. They are stable and are recovering and will soon be released, ”he added. The minister added that on Thursday a high-level ministerial group, formed at the Prime Minister’s request, held its second meeting to review the current status and measures to prevent and combat the novel coronavirus COVID-19 by the world health organization.

Screening, monitoring

“A total of 2,51,447 people have been examined to date who travel on 2,315 flights. The community also monitored 15,991 people across the country. Of these, 497 were identified and isolated as symptomatic, while 41 were hospitalized, ”said the minister.

The ministry found that passengers arriving from China and Hong Kong from Thailand and Singapore are checked for possible viruses at 21 identified airports. The screening is also carried out at large seaports and border crossings.

“The country is well equipped for the next two to three months [medication, protective equipment]. There is no shortage of medication, ”said Vardhan.

The Minister said that the Indian crew on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan, which tested over 200 people positive for COVID-19, said Japan was pursuing the best possible public policy. “We are in contact with the authorities and a decision will be made,” he added.

Entladeprotokoll

“Previously, India had evacuated 645 people, including seven Maldives, from the Chinese city of Wuhan and quarantined them in two special camps. They are monitored and released for two weeks after they test negative for the virus. A dismissal protocol is available, ”said Health Minister Preeti Sudan.

She added that India had assisted the Maldives in testing samples and Bhutan in managing COVID-19. “India has agreed to help Afghanistan test samples. India is also helping China by sending key articles to fight COVID 2019 in line with a promise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ”she said.

In the meantime, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday rose to 1,310 in China, while the death toll increased to 48,206.

